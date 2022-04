The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 15

INCIDENT/ARREST

At approximately 6:04 p.m., the police department responded to the 1100 block of Northview Drive for a report of an inactive domestic situation. After further investigation, Demarquis Evans, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested for fifth-degree felony Domestic violence and was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.