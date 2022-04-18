New judge sworn in

On the same day he celebrated his 26th anniversary as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Clinton County, William C. Randolph was sworn-in in front of standing room crowd Friday as the new Hillsboro Municipal Court judge.

The swearing took place in Randolph’s new courtroom, where he thanked his many friends that were present, including six current or former judges from both political parties, and his parents, wife and daughters.

“My parents always made me feel like I had a place,” Randolph said.

He joked that he was not sure he deserved his daughters, but was going to give them back, and about his wife, the former Amanda Barrera, the daughter of Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera, he said, “If you can’t tell by looking at her she is my significant better half.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on March 25 that he had appointed Randolph to replace former Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge David McKenna, who retired on Oct. 31, 2021.

Randolph, a Hillsboro resident, officially assumed his new position Monday.

His current term will expire when McKenna’s term would have expired at the end of 2023.

If Randolph wants to remain in the position after that time, he will have to run for election in 2023 for the full term, which commences Jan. 1, 2024.

Randolph has more than 25 years of legal experience and has been an assistant prosecuting attorney with Clinton County since 1996. He has practiced in both criminal court and the juvenile division.

For the last 10 years Randolph has held the title of legal director with the Clinton County Department of Job and Family Services. He is currently counsel for the Highland County Water Company.

Randolph received his law degree from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Law, and an undergraduate degree from Wilmington College.

He is a past president of the Clinton County Bar Association and an alumnus of the Sigma Zeta Fraternity.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

New Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge William C. Randolph (center) is sworn in Friday by Kevin Greer (left), a longtime friend and Highland County Common Pleas Court judge, juvenile and probate division. Also pictured is Randolph’s wife, the former Amanda Barrera. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Swearing-ic-2.jpg New Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge William C. Randolph (center) is sworn in Friday by Kevin Greer (left), a longtime friend and Highland County Common Pleas Court judge, juvenile and probate division. Also pictured is Randolph’s wife, the former Amanda Barrera. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Randolph takes over in Hillsboro Municipal Court