Wenstrup speaks at 2022 Lincoln Day Dinner

The Highland County GOP’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner was held April 11 at the Back Room Paradise Event Center with a large crowd in attendance. Local candidates and office holders were introduced as well as representatives of statewide races.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup was the main speaker before the large crowd in attendance. He addressed curbing inflation, reducing government spending, national security and Russian aggression. He remains hopeful the Republicans will take back the House in 2022.

Following the speech, Tim Koehl, on behalf of the Highland County Republican Party, presented Wenstrup a World War II captain’s bell made from original C.S. Bell patterns. Koehl gave a brief history of the C.S. Bell company and its contributions to the community and the world as it supplied thousands of World War II naval ships bells, most notably The Invasion Bell used on “D” Day landing craft.

Just after “D” Day, Rear Admiral E.L. Cochran sent a telegram to employees at C.S. Bell commending them for their work, saying, “On behalf of the secretary of the Navy, the Bureau of Ships desires to pass on to all hands concerned the message: well and smartly done.”

Koehl presented the captain’s bell to Wenstrup, saying “for your unwavering leadership and heroism as our representative in The People’s House, “Well and smartly done.”

Highland County commissioner Dave Daniels presented the Republican of the Year award to fellow commissioner Jeff Duncan and thanked him for his many years of service as a county commissioner, Fairfield Township trustee, the Fairfield School Board member, Republican Central Committee member, Soil & Water Conservation Board member and other community, church events and projects.

“He has served his community well and this recognition is well-deserved,” Daniels said.

Duncan thanked those in attendance for their support and especially his wife, Lydia, and their children.

Submitted by: Paulette Donley, executive chair, Highland Co Republican Party.

Congressmen Brad Wenstrup (left) is presented with a captain’s bell made from C.S. Bell patterns during the Highland County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner by Tim Kohel. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Republican-pic.jpg Congressmen Brad Wenstrup (left) is presented with a captain’s bell made from C.S. Bell patterns during the Highland County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner by Tim Kohel. Submitted photo Jeff Duncan was selected as the Highland County Republican of the Year. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Duncan-pic.jpg Jeff Duncan was selected as the Highland County Republican of the Year. Submitted photo