Board member applauds middle school principal

Praise for the school’s track and field facility and work there by a school principal was delivered by school board member Tom Milbery at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting.

Milbery, a longtime track coach and retired teacher who is currently serving as a volunteer with the middle school track program, said it is difficult for him to relate his feelings as he stands on the track and surveys the entire facility.

“It seems unreal, indeed chimerical. It’s like living the dream,” Milbery said. “For all of my career an all-weather track remained only a possibility. Now it’s a reality. There are feelings of accomplishment, gratitude and humility. One cannot work with the educational professionals I work with every day and not feel a sense of awe at their professionalism, dedication and love.”

Milbery said he wanted to applaud Hillsboro Middle School Principal Dave Dietrick in particular.

“Mr. Dietrick and I go back a long ways, to be sure,” Milbery said. “I remember in particular how he helped coach an athlete on my team, Monique Smith, who went on to win the state championship in the shot put that year. Dave worked tirelessly throughout the entire process. As the head coach, it was I who walked alongside the athlete out onto the football field the following autumn. However, it was because Mr. Dietrick gave his time.

“Just last week I had occasion to see him in his official capacity. I had asked him to talk with a couple students. It was nothing serious; however, it was an issue that needed addressed. I didn’t know the children so I asked Dave to speak with them. I was present as he did. He didn’t punish or threaten the students. He gently educated them with the wisdom possessed by a master educator. The meetings ended with new understand and respect. A bit later Dave shared with me how he enjoys his role as principal because he is able to directly help students. Mr. Dave Dietrick, thank you for the compassion and wisdom you bring to our school.”

Milbery also mentioned that the Frontier Athletic Conference middle school track and field championships will be held May 2 at Hillsboro. He said the girls team is undefeated and boys team is doing well. He said eighth-grader Olivia Covault broke a 400-meter run record that had stood since 1992 and was previously held by Courtney Davis.

In other news from the meeting, the presence of Narcan, an opiate counteracting drug, in the schools was among new policies approved by the board. Superintendent Tim Davis said that in light of the presence of Narcan in the Highland County Common Pleas Courtroom possibly saving a prosecutor’s life recently when she accidentally came in contact with what was possibly an opiate, the school district has decided it would be good to have the drug on hand.

Davis said the school nurse and others will be trained in administering the drug so it can be used, if needed, before emergency crews are able to reach the schools.

In his report to the board, Davis noted that Hillsboro High School has received a Purple Star Award from the state for supporting military families. He said the school’s annual musical will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday; the prom will be held April 30 with the grand march at 3 p.m.; there will be an appreciation program for students joining the military on April 29; and there will be elementary music programs on May 10 and 12.

The board approved the district open enrollment policy for the 2022-23 school year. Interdistrict open enrollment, or enrollment from a different school district, will be available under the following guidelines:

* It is open to all Ohio school districts.

* The application deadlines are April 1 through Sept. 30.

* Previous open enrollment students and their siblings will get first preference.

* Enrollment limitations will depend on space at each grade level.

* Approval of special education students will depend on teacher limits and space.

The board also approved the following supplemental contracts: Lindsay Bloom, varsity volleyball coach; Amy Craig, Donica Grow and Joe Jacky as assistant marching band directors; and Kevin Grow as marching band director.

Hillsboro Superintendent Tim Davis (left) and board member Tom Milbery are pictured at Monday's board of education meeting.

Hillsboro School Board approves use of Narcan