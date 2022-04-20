AGMC expansion update provided

The construction happening at Adena Greenfield Medical Center (AGMC) is moving along. It is a project that will provide better services to the community it serves. An update on the expansion was provided to Greenfield Village Council at Tuesday’s meeting.

Josh McCoy of AGMC said it is an exciting time for not only staff, but the community they serve. The expansion will allow for greater efficiency, technological upgrades that will positively impact care, an addition of clinical care space, additional sub speciality services, additional parking, and more convenience with things like a concierge service, an outdoor canopy to protect from weather, and valet service.

Upcoming milestones of the expansion include completion of roofing this month, drywall, interior finishes and flooring in the coming months, and the grand opening in September.

McCoy noted that a hospital expansion brings people to the community, so this AGMC expansion will positively impact Greenfield’s commerce.

Check the village’s Facebook page for the slide presentation presented at Tuesday’s meeting.

McCoy also talked about the need for volunteers. It is something that was impacted by the pandemic, and the need is now even greater, especially with the expansion. Hospital volunteers do things like running the gift shop, wayfinding for patients, fundraising, and administrative tasks, all of which are invaluable to the hospital. Anyone interested can contact McCoy or Heather Wright at AGMC.

In other business, the monthly awards for citizen of the month and employee of the month were announced.

April’s citizens of the month are the McClain varsity basketball team and coaching staff. A proclamation was also made to honor the team and coaching staff. The recognition comes not only for the achievements of the team, but for the way it represented Greenfield.

City manager Todd Wilkin, in addressing the students, said, “Basketball doesn’t last forever, but the hard work will pay off as long as you apply the lessons learned on the court to your lives off the court.”

Coach Joe B. Stewart carried on with that idea, saying most people might not understand that the five positions they teach on the basketball court are a little different than what they might expect, which are those of leader, worker, future husbands and fathers, and friends.

“I appreciate venues like this where they get to see leadership in action,” he said. “We really appreciate this. We appreciate the recognition. We appreciate the thought.”

The employee of the month is Misty Breakfield of the Greenfield Police Department, who was recognized for her dedication, knowledge and expertise. Breakfield has been with the village for more than 22 years and is an integral part of the police department, Wilkin said.

Once recognitions were made, Wilkin noted the importance of recognizing the impact of youth on the community to help show them what they mean to Greenfield.

Wilkin also reported on recent meetings, which have included the continued efforts of the Highland County Think Tank on workforce development in the county, recent Arbor Day events with local nursing homes and the first graders of the school district, applications for grant dollars to continue redevelopment efforts downtown, a meeting with a remediation company regarding the demolition of the Elliott Hotel, and development planning for Greenfield’s parks.

Wilkin also discussed gas aggregation and the years-long opt-in program through Volunteer Energy. That company has filed bankruptcy, so it is no longer an option for Greenfield. The village is currently working with Buckeye Energy Brokers to try to lock in the best price for citizens for natural gas aggregation. Updates are expected on the matter soon.

On other matters, the city manager’s annual report is available for review. Look for it on the village’s Facebook page and at greenfieldohio.net.

Council chair Phil Clyburn said council is holding a work session this week to interview candidates to fill former council member Amie Ernst’s seat.

Upcoming events:

April 29-30 — The village will be accepting compostable waste (branches, leaves, grass clippings and garden trimmings) at the Greenfield Cemetery from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 29 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 30. For a map pinpointing the location at the cemetery for drop-off, go to the village of Greenfield, Ohio Facebook page where the announcement is posted. The elderly and disabled may call the village office at 937-981-3500 so there can be someone present at the cemetery to help with unloading.

April 30 — Spring Fling in Greenfield and the surrounding area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to the Greene Countrie Towne Community Events page on Facebook.

May 5 — National Day of Prayer

May 13 — MHS Day. This annual event is set for the morning and will include all the high school students and staff performing service to the community throughout town.

May 13 — Hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. This event is playing off last year’s successful one and inviting the high school students out and about to see what careers are available to them in the area. Any business in the area wanting to participate can contact Susan Howland at 937-981-3500 or by email at [email protected]

May 13 — Spring Home and Garden Award nominations are due.

May 21 — G3’s Wine Walk and Art Show in downtown Greenfield from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are only available through April 23 at Southern Hills Community Bank.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Josh McCoy (standing at podium) of Adena Greenfield Medical Center provides an update to Greenfield council members (l-r) Mary Ellen McMurry, Eric Borsini, Phil Clyburn and Brenda Losey during Tuesday’s council meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_McCoy.Council.2022.jpg Josh McCoy (standing at podium) of Adena Greenfield Medical Center provides an update to Greenfield council members (l-r) Mary Ellen McMurry, Eric Borsini, Phil Clyburn and Brenda Losey during Tuesday’s council meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Greenfield council recognizes McClain basketball team