Primary election candidates and issue are listed

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 3. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
As the Ohio Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected the current redistricting as in violation of the state’s constitution, the state legislative primaries will be postponed until redistricting is resolved.
“The state representative and state senator candidates, and state central committee members — none of them are going to be on the ballot,” said Highland County Board of Elections Director David Tolliver. “With the redistricting being up in the air, they were unsure of the districts and the districts aren’t solidified yet. We’re not sure yet what they are going to do with all of that.”
Hillsboro resident Gary Boone had a valid filing for a state senate bid on the Democratic side, and Hillsboro resident Shane Wilkin and Thomas Hwang had valid filings in the Republican state senate bid. Bob Peterson had a valid filing as a Republican for state representative. Bonnie Ward had a pending filing for the Republican State Central Committee, and Stacy Brooks, Chase Brown and Dylan L. Page had valid filings for the Democratic State Central Committee.
“The only ballot issue we are going to have is a levy, and it’s only in one split in the county, and it’s for Miami Trace Local School District — a tiny piece over there by Leesburg,” said Tolliver.
Early voting began April 5 and continues until May 2 at the Highland County Board of Elections, located in the Hi-Tech Center at 1575 N. High St., Suite 200, Hillsboro.
The office will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday before the election and from 1-5 p.m. each Sunday before the election. It will also be open the Monday before Election Day from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Tolliver said precinct election officials are needed to work the polls on Election Day. Precinct election officials must be registered to vote. High school seniors are eligible to serve as precinct election officials. For questions or to sign up to be a precinct election official, contact the board of elections at 937-393-9961 before April 30.
Below are the candidates who will appear on the May 3 ballot in Highland County:
U.S. Senator
Matt Dolan, Republican
Mike Gibbons, Republican
Morgan Harper, Democrat
Traci TJ Johnson, Democrat
Josh Mandel, Republican
Neil Patel, Republican
Mark Pukita, Republican
Tim Ryan, Democrat
Jane Timkin, Republican
J.D. Vance, Republican
U.S. Congress
James J. Condit Jr., Republican
Alan Darnowsky, Democrat
Samantha Meadows, Democrat
Brad Wenstrup, Republican
David J. Windisch, Republican
Governor
Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman, Republican
John Cranley and Teresa Fedor, Democrat
Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, Republican
Ron Hood and Candice R. Keller, Republican
Jim Renacci and Joseph M. Knopp, Republican
Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens, Democrat
Attorney General
Jeff A. Crossman, Democrat
Dave Yost, Republican
Auditor of State
Keith Faber, Republican
Taylor Sappington, Democrat
Secretary of State
John Adams, Republican
Chelsea Clark, Democrat
Frank Larose, Republican
Treasurer of State
Scott Schertzer, Democrat
Robert Sprague, Republican
Chief Justice of Supreme Court
Jennifer Brunner, Democrat
Sharon L. Kennedy, Republican
Justice of the Supreme Court
Pat Fischer, Republican
Terri Jamison, Democrat
Justice of the Supreme Court
Pat DeWine, Republican
Marilyn Zayas, Democrat
Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)
Kristy Wilkin, Republican
County Commissioner
Tara Matthews Campbell, Democrat
Donita Everetts, Republican
John D. Knauff, Democrat
Bill Myers, Republican
Brad Roades, Republican
County Auditor
Alex J. Butler, Republican
Greenfield South Democratic Central Committee
Cynthia Lee Pearce, Democrat
Fairfield West Democratic Central Committee
Jennifer G. Jenkins, Democrat
Whiteoak Democratic Central Committee
Andy West, Democrat
Brushcreek Democratic Central Committee
John D. Knauff, Democrat
Concord Democratic Central Committee
Jim Spurlock, Democrat
Jackson Democratic Central Committee
Katrina Tolliver, Democrat
Liberty Northeast Democratic Central Committee
Jolene Walker, Democrat
Liberty Northwest Democratic Central Committee
Garry Boone, Democrat
Liberty South Democratic Central Committee
Linda Emery, Democrat
Madison Democratic Central Committee
Robert D. McCray, Democrat
Marshall Democratic Central Committee
Dinah Phillips, Democrat
New Market Democratic Central Committee
Joyce D. Ford, Democrat
Paint North Democratic Central Committee
Linda K. Griffith, Democrat
Paint Southeast Democratic Central Committee
Angie Mustard, Democrat
Paint Southwest Democratic Central Committee
Carol Gratsch, Democrat
Salem Democratic Central Committee
Paul S. Hughes, Democrat
Union Democratic Central Committee
Joseph R. Fraysier, Democrat
Greenfield North Republican Central Committee
Phyllis N. Matlack, Republican
Hillsboro Northeast Republican Central Committee
Tracy Aranyos, Republican
Hillsboro Northwest Republican Central Committee
Charles H. Walker, Republican
Hillsboro Southwest A Republican Central Committee
Jan Vosper, Republican
Hillsboro Southwest B Republican Central Committee
Richard Donley, Republican
Leesburg Village Republican Central Committee
Shawn C. Priest, Republican
Fairfield East Republican Central Committee
Mel McKenzie, Republican
Fairfield West Republican Central Committee
Ken Davis, Republican
Lynchburg Republican Central Committee
Terry Burden, Republican
Dodson Republican Central Committee
Bill Fawley, Republican
Whiteoak Republican Central Committee
Linda K. Roush, Republican
Brushcreek Republican Central Committee
Jeff Ryan, Republican
Concord Republican Central Committee
Chuck Emery, Republican
Hamer Republican Central Committee
Shane Wilkin, Republican
Jackson Republican Central Committee
Philip J. Weyrich, Republican
Liberty Northeast Republican Central Committee
Susan D. Parker, Republican
Liberty Northwest Republican Central Committee
Montey Scott, Republican
Liberty South Republican Central Committee
Terry L. Britton, Republican
Madison Republican Central Committee
Steve Hunter, Republican
Marshall Republican Central Committee
Tom Shawhan, Republican
New Market Republican Central Committee
Donnie Barrera, Republican
Paint North Republican Central Committee
Steven M. Karnes, Republican
Paint Southwest Republican Central Committee
Roger D. Ruggles, Republican
Penn Republican Central Committee
Jeff Duncan, Republican
Salem Republican Central Committee
Karen Faust, Republican
Washington Republican Central Committee
John B. Setty, Republican
