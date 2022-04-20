Primary election candidates and issue are listed

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 3. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

As the Ohio Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected the current redistricting as in violation of the state’s constitution, the state legislative primaries will be postponed until redistricting is resolved.

“The state representative and state senator candidates, and state central committee members — none of them are going to be on the ballot,” said Highland County Board of Elections Director David Tolliver. “With the redistricting being up in the air, they were unsure of the districts and the districts aren’t solidified yet. We’re not sure yet what they are going to do with all of that.”

Hillsboro resident Gary Boone had a valid filing for a state senate bid on the Democratic side, and Hillsboro resident Shane Wilkin and Thomas Hwang had valid filings in the Republican state senate bid. Bob Peterson had a valid filing as a Republican for state representative. Bonnie Ward had a pending filing for the Republican State Central Committee, and Stacy Brooks, Chase Brown and Dylan L. Page had valid filings for the Democratic State Central Committee.

“The only ballot issue we are going to have is a levy, and it’s only in one split in the county, and it’s for Miami Trace Local School District — a tiny piece over there by Leesburg,” said Tolliver.

Early voting began April 5 and continues until May 2 at the Highland County Board of Elections, located in the Hi-Tech Center at 1575 N. High St., Suite 200, Hillsboro.

The office will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday before the election and from 1-5 p.m. each Sunday before the election. It will also be open the Monday before Election Day from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tolliver said precinct election officials are needed to work the polls on Election Day. Precinct election officials must be registered to vote. High school seniors are eligible to serve as precinct election officials. For questions or to sign up to be a precinct election official, contact the board of elections at 937-393-9961 before April 30.

Below are the candidates who will appear on the May 3 ballot in Highland County:

U.S. Senator

Matt Dolan, Republican

Mike Gibbons, Republican

Morgan Harper, Democrat

Traci TJ Johnson, Democrat

Josh Mandel, Republican

Neil Patel, Republican

Mark Pukita, Republican

Tim Ryan, Democrat

Jane Timkin, Republican

J.D. Vance, Republican

U.S. Congress

James J. Condit Jr., Republican

Alan Darnowsky, Democrat

Samantha Meadows, Democrat

Brad Wenstrup, Republican

David J. Windisch, Republican

Governor

Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman, Republican

John Cranley and Teresa Fedor, Democrat

Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, Republican

Ron Hood and Candice R. Keller, Republican

Jim Renacci and Joseph M. Knopp, Republican

Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens, Democrat

Attorney General

Jeff A. Crossman, Democrat

Dave Yost, Republican

Auditor of State

Keith Faber, Republican

Taylor Sappington, Democrat

Secretary of State

John Adams, Republican

Chelsea Clark, Democrat

Frank Larose, Republican

Treasurer of State

Scott Schertzer, Democrat

Robert Sprague, Republican

Chief Justice of Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner, Democrat

Sharon L. Kennedy, Republican

Justice of the Supreme Court

Pat Fischer, Republican

Terri Jamison, Democrat

Justice of the Supreme Court

Pat DeWine, Republican

Marilyn Zayas, Democrat

Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)

Kristy Wilkin, Republican

County Commissioner

Tara Matthews Campbell, Democrat

Donita Everetts, Republican

John D. Knauff, Democrat

Bill Myers, Republican

Brad Roades, Republican

County Auditor

Alex J. Butler, Republican

Greenfield South Democratic Central Committee

Cynthia Lee Pearce, Democrat

Fairfield West Democratic Central Committee

Jennifer G. Jenkins, Democrat

Whiteoak Democratic Central Committee

Andy West, Democrat

Brushcreek Democratic Central Committee

John D. Knauff, Democrat

Concord Democratic Central Committee

Jim Spurlock, Democrat

Jackson Democratic Central Committee

Katrina Tolliver, Democrat

Liberty Northeast Democratic Central Committee

Jolene Walker, Democrat

Liberty Northwest Democratic Central Committee

Garry Boone, Democrat

Liberty South Democratic Central Committee

Linda Emery, Democrat

Madison Democratic Central Committee

Robert D. McCray, Democrat

Marshall Democratic Central Committee

Dinah Phillips, Democrat

New Market Democratic Central Committee

Joyce D. Ford, Democrat

Paint North Democratic Central Committee

Linda K. Griffith, Democrat

Paint Southeast Democratic Central Committee

Angie Mustard, Democrat

Paint Southwest Democratic Central Committee

Carol Gratsch, Democrat

Salem Democratic Central Committee

Paul S. Hughes, Democrat

Union Democratic Central Committee

Joseph R. Fraysier, Democrat

Greenfield North Republican Central Committee

Phyllis N. Matlack, Republican

Hillsboro Northeast Republican Central Committee

Tracy Aranyos, Republican

Hillsboro Northwest Republican Central Committee

Charles H. Walker, Republican

Hillsboro Southwest A Republican Central Committee

Jan Vosper, Republican

Hillsboro Southwest B Republican Central Committee

Richard Donley, Republican

Leesburg Village Republican Central Committee

Shawn C. Priest, Republican

Fairfield East Republican Central Committee

Mel McKenzie, Republican

Fairfield West Republican Central Committee

Ken Davis, Republican

Lynchburg Republican Central Committee

Terry Burden, Republican

Dodson Republican Central Committee

Bill Fawley, Republican

Whiteoak Republican Central Committee

Linda K. Roush, Republican

Brushcreek Republican Central Committee

Jeff Ryan, Republican

Concord Republican Central Committee

Chuck Emery, Republican

Hamer Republican Central Committee

Shane Wilkin, Republican

Jackson Republican Central Committee

Philip J. Weyrich, Republican

Liberty Northeast Republican Central Committee

Susan D. Parker, Republican

Liberty Northwest Republican Central Committee

Montey Scott, Republican

Liberty South Republican Central Committee

Terry L. Britton, Republican

Madison Republican Central Committee

Steve Hunter, Republican

Marshall Republican Central Committee

Tom Shawhan, Republican

New Market Republican Central Committee

Donnie Barrera, Republican

Paint North Republican Central Committee

Steven M. Karnes, Republican

Paint Southwest Republican Central Committee

Roger D. Ruggles, Republican

Penn Republican Central Committee

Jeff Duncan, Republican

Salem Republican Central Committee

Karen Faust, Republican

Washington Republican Central Committee

John B. Setty, Republican

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Election-2022-logo.jpg

State reps, senators and central committee members not on ballot