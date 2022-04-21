Spring Fling 2022, a local festival of crafters and vendors, will take place in and around Greenfield Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I think crafting is coming back from where it died out for several years,” said Lynn Riggs, the event’s coordinator. “I think people being stuck at home got them back to being creative again.”

Riggs planned the first Spring Fling last year, and she has been working since January on this year’s event. More than 75 vendors are signed up for the event, which Riggs estimated drew a crowd of about 1,000 people last year.

Many downtown shops, churches, the courthouse square, and some residents will be participating in the event.

The Good Shepherd Church will have 28 vendors spread across 37 spaces inside and out. They will be selling sloppy Joes, hot chicken, and coney dog sandwiches with chips and dessert. Door prize drawings will also be held.

Solid Rock Church of God will have 10 indoor vendors and a bake sale with 12 outdoor vendors. The church will be selling pulled pork sandwich meals to raise money to send a child to summer camp. Door prize drawings will also be held at the church.

About 20 vendors and crafters will be on the City Building square downtown including four food trucks: Grub N Monkey, Steaks & Cakes, Bonnie & Clyde Concessions Funnel Cakes, and Tony’s Shaved Ice & Cotton Candy.

Entertainment will include local guitarist Allen Murphy from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., singer and guitarist Sean Poole from 1-2 p.m., and McClain High School student Jessa Baxla on guitar off and on throughout the day.

A smash up derby track with RC cars from Greenfield native Larry Cross will be set up on South Washington Street.

Door prize drawings will also be held at the courthouse lawn.

Money from fees for vendors on the courthouse lawn will be donated to Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer’s purchase of military flags to be placed by the memorial on the City Building lawn.

Several shops will be open throughout town, and some will feature vendors inside. Many will offer door prizes.

A crew coming from the monthly Dayton Mall Craft and Vendor Show, from as far as Huber Heights and Thornville, will be participating.

Flea marketers will be available outside both churches.

There will be a list of stops located at each church, the City Building, and several businesses. The list can also be found on the Greene Countrie Towne Community Events page on Facebook and the Community Wide Yard Sale Greenfield, Ohio Facebook page.

Crafters are set up around the Greenfield City Building for last year's Spring Fling.

