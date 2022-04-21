Greenfield Tree Commission sets tree giveaway

Approximately 150 tree seedlings will be given away by the Greenfield Tree Commission beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29 at the Greenfield City Building.

“This year we have white spruce seedlings to be given away on a first come, first served basis,” said Tree Commission Chairman Ron Coffey, who indicated the seedlings will be packaged in groups of five and given away until supplies run out.

The tree seedling giveaway first took place in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The village of Greenfield had ordered seedlings to give to first graders in the local school district, but officials were unable to visit the schools because of concerns about the virus. Instead, the Tree Commission offered a “drive-thru” giveaway at the City Building and was pleased with the response. Thus, the seedling giveaways have continued as a way of celebrating Arbor Day.

“We will set up at the City Building (300 Jefferson St.) at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, much like we did last year, and offer the seedlings to anyone who is interested,” Coffey said.

Another Tree Commission project this year will be the planting of five more trees in the downtown business district. “The tree plantings downtown began in 2014, and over the years we have been able to fill nearly all the empty pits in the downtown area,” Coffey said. “Thirty-two trees have been planted, and we are grateful to the community for the ongoing support.”

Coffey also thanked the Greenfield Village Council and administration for supporting tree projects during the past decade.

The Greenfield Tree Commission was established in 2012 and has helped to plant trees in the community and provide educational materials about the importance of trees in beautifying and cleansing the environment.

As a result of these ongoing efforts, the village of Greenfield has been named a Tree City USA community for the past eight years.

If anyone would like to make a donation to help plant more trees in Greenfield, donations may be made payable to the Greenfield Foundation, P.O. Box 420, Greenfield, Ohio 45123 with “Trees” in the memo line. Donations are tax deductible.

Information for this story was provided by Ron Coffey.

Greenfield Tree Commission members and tree seedling recipients are pictured during the 2021 Arbor Day tree giveaway near the city building. The 2022 event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_tree-giveaway-promo-from-2021.jpg Greenfield Tree Commission members and tree seedling recipients are pictured during the 2021 Arbor Day tree giveaway near the city building. The 2022 event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22. Submitted photo

Event developed from COVID-19 pandemic