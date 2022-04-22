Family arrested, 1940 flood lights, lockers inspected

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that a crew from the Kneisel Electric Shop from Hamilton worked to build eight poles that would hold the 32 1,500-watt lamps in a flood-lighting system at Playground Field.

The McClain High School girls Glee Club that was given a superior rating in the eighth annual Southeastern Ohio Music Festival at Miami University in Oxford was scheduled to compete in the state finals at Ohio State University in Columbus.

Nine WPA employees in the community worked to finish a textbook renovation project in Greenfield schools, with the project including work on rebinding and cleaning books, replacing missing pages and repairing pages alongside other work.

The Rand Theatre in Greenfield advertised multiple movies, including “Green Hell” starring Douglas Fairbanks, Jr. and Joan Bennett, and “The Saint’s Double Trouble” starring George Sanders and Bela Lugosi.

The Shirley Shop advertised a coat sale, which included multiple products like coats for $10.88 that were originally $16.95 and suits for $8.88 that originally cost $10.95.

This week in 1965, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. released a new set of rules on the release of criminal case information, which included the defendant’s name and identifying background information, charges against them, length of the investigation, and more information that would be made available for release.

Representative William Harsha of the Sixth District in Ohio revealed in Washington, D.C. that he was seeking approval for a sewage system project for Leesburg that would be a part of the Federal Appalachia program.

City Council decided against a 300-foot extension of a new water main located on South South Street at the Collins Packing Co.

The Ohio Senate approved a bill that would require people in Ohio to have their vehicles safety-checked twice a year for the annual cost of $4, with the bill passing by a count of 20-9.

The Greenfield Pike Drive-In Theatre, located off S.R. 28 in Greenfield, advertised “Elvis: It Happened at the World’s Fair” while the Rand Theatre advertised “Ian Fleming’s Goldfinger” starring Sean Connery.

Super Duper, located on South Washington Street in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including a half-gallon of ice cream for 49 cents and six 12-ounce bottles of Coca-Cola for 33 cents.

This week in 1990, The Press-Gazette reported that internationally acclaimed artist Susan Blackwood was scheduled to present a lecture/presentation on watercolor painting, with a reception and exhibit following the lecture that included limited edition Blackwood prints.

Red the Golden Retriever and a special agent from the Attorney General’s office inspected lockers at Hillsboro High School as a part of the Administration Action Program meant to prevent drug abuse.

Data for Highland District Hospital was revealed with hospital administrator Eloise Yochum saying that it was a “real good month” for the hospital thanks to 123 admissions, 49 more emergency room visits than the prior year and 167 X-rays over the year prior.

In sports, the Hillsboro girls’ softball team held an impressive 4-0 record in the South Central Ohio League as well as an overall record of 11-1 even though 13 of 17 players on the roster were either freshmen or sophomores.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised “Earnest Goes to Jail” starring Jim Varney, with tickets costing $1.50 for all shows.

Haines, located in the Highlands Plaza, advertised multiple products, including a special two for $20 sale on men’s knit polo shirts and men’s Haggar and Cotler suits for under $100.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that the McClain At-Risk Students program, which allowed Greenfield schools to continue receiving state financial aid for students that didn’t attend regular classes anymore, was addressed at a school board meeting for its “adverse effect” on the district’s annual overall report card.

A Greenfield family of four was arrested after a police raid with the utilization of a no-knock search warrant with police finding cocaine, marijuana cultivating equipment, cash, a large amount of stolen property and nine firearms.

Southern State Community College announced that beginning June 30, it would no longer be operating its on-campus daycare due to the board of trustees’ 5-2 vote because of “rising costs of running the centers” that had to be absorbed by the college.

Workers at ABX Air looking for a union reported that the company interfered in their efforts to unionize, which caused The American Post Workers Union (APWU) to say that it was “prepared to ensure through legal means” the employees’ rights to organize “without intimidation, interference.”

The Highland County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution where the county’s permissive sales tax would increase by .05 percent.

In sports, the Fairfield Lions defeated the Eastern Brown Warriors by a score of 14-0, giving the Eastern its first loss of the season and moving FAirfield into first place in the Southern Hills League with a record of 11-1 overall and a 7-1 in league play.

Star Cinemas in Hillsboro advertised multiple movies including “Fever Pitch” starring Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon, and “The Amityville Horror” starring Ryan Reynolds.

