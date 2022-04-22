Hello! It’s a new week. I hope everyone enjoyed their Easter with family and friends. I made lots of salads for Easter. I made potato salad, grape salad and apple salad, but I must say the creamy grape salad is easy to make and it is delicious. In fact, I almost ate the whole bowl.

I did save my son some and he loved it. I put cut up strawberries on top to add color, plus I really liked the strawberries in the cream cheese mixture.

I will say I love potato salad, too. But every time I make it I make such a mess. I don’t know why. I always have trouble peeling the eggshell off. I have tried everything to get it to slide right off, but no, it always sticks. If anyone has a solution to this problem, please send me a message and let me and lots of other people know how to solve this problem.

Oh, and I dropped a jar of sweet relish and it spattered everywhere. Oh, well it could have been worse. That was my day in the kitchen. You can’t have everything perfect …… I will tell you this…the. creamy grape salad is so delicious .. Please send in your favorite recipes and I will put you in the Kitchen with Sharon . I am looking forward to hearing from you … send to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456. HAVE A GREAT WEEK …

CREAMY GRAPE SALAD

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

8 ounces sour cream

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 pounds red seedless grapes, washed and dried

2 pounds green seedless grapes, washed and dried

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

Instructions

1. In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese ans sugar with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir in sour cream and vanilla and beat again until light and creamy.

2. Using a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, fold the grapes into the bowl of cream cheese mixture. Cover and chill until ready to serve. Right before serving, transfer to serving dish and sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans.

Notes

* This recipe can be easily halved for a smaller crowd.

* Use less cream cheese and sour cream if you’d like it less creamy.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.