Hillsboro FFA Flower Sale is underway

The Hillsboro FFA has started its annual spring flower and vegetable sale, organized by the greenhouse management class.

Members have been working hard in the greenhouse growing flowers and vegetables since January. The students in the greenhouse are learning the practices of growing, planting, transplanting, fertilizing, using pest control, marketing, teamwork and customer service.

Now through May 13 (or while supplies last), community members can purchase a variety of vegetables, ferns, assortment of flowers, and many different types of planters. These plants are mainly for educational purposes, but any profit from the sale will go directly to the Hillsboro FFA account. The funds will be used for future FFA activities and to help update the greenhouse when maintenance is needed.

If you have any questions or would like to make a purchase, call 937-393-3485 ext. 1580, or email [email protected]

The greenhouse is located at Hillsboro High School and will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The address for the Hillsboro FFA chapter greenhouse is 550 U.S. Route 62 South, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Submitted by Breanna Karnes, Hillsboro FFA.

The Hillsboro FFA Greenhouse Management class is pictured (l-r) Haven Long, Jessica Howland, Austin Hatcher, Ashley Kimball, Drew Kisling, Aizhan Amanova, Bre Karnes, Brianna Chapin, Taylor Jordan and Kylie Dun. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Flower-sale.jpg The Hillsboro FFA Greenhouse Management class is pictured (l-r) Haven Long, Jessica Howland, Austin Hatcher, Ashley Kimball, Drew Kisling, Aizhan Amanova, Bre Karnes, Brianna Chapin, Taylor Jordan and Kylie Dun. Submitted photo