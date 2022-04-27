HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 19

INCIDENT/ARREST

At approximately 8:27 p.m. the police department received a 911 transfer call from a resident at the Cedar Wood Apartments. The caller stated Joshua Riddell walked into an apartment and threatened a subject. After investigation, 41-year-old Joshua Cain Riddell was charged with menacing by threats and criminal trespassing.

April 25

ACCIDENT

At 9:55 p.m. Brian Midkiff, 21, of Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound on Sherwood Drive when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and sideswiped a vehicle that was parked in front of 111 Sherwood Dr. Midkiff’s vehicle had major damage to the front passenger side fender and the 2002 Chevrolet was towed from the scene. The 2020 Jeep that was parked received moderate damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash. Midkiff was cited for reckless operation.

April 26

INCIDENT

At 4:46 p.m. officers with the police department were dispatched to the 200 block of West North Street in reference to a dog bite. Officers made contact with the victim and a report was taken at the scene. The owner of the dog was identified and located. John Morris, 59, of Hillsboro, was cited for having a dog at large.

ARREST

James Williams, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.