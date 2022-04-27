County to receive $500,000

Four projects in Highland County have been selected for state funding in the first round of a new Brownfield Remediation Program, state Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) said Tuesday.

The four are among 78 statewide included in Tuesday’s announcement by Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. The Highland County projects will receive more than $500,000.

Lawmakers included $350 million in the state budget last year for brownfield remediation, and made of point of ensuring rural communities would be eligible for state support, a news release from Wilkin’s office said.

“Brownfield revitalization isn’t just an urban issue. It’s an issue that impacts communities across Ohio. We felt it was important that rural Ohio’s needs were also addressed,” Wilkin said.

Projects in Highland County funded in this first round include the following for the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the land bank:

· East Monroe Mill — $71,047 for assessment. Located near the city of Hillsboro, this former mill property currently houses one vacant and partially collapsed building that is not suitable for use. Assessment of the property includes VAP Phase I Property Assessment, asbestos survey, and VAP Phase II Property Assessment. After assessment and remediation, the city hopes to demolish the building to prepare the property for redevelopment.

· Rocky Fork Truck Stop Redevelopment — $122,784 for assessment. The Rocky Fork Truck Stop was a truck stop and gas station since 1990, but has been vacant since its closure in 2016. The property is located between two state parks in a rapidly expanding area of Highland County. The Brownfield Remediation Program assessment will help the county conduct a VAP Phase I PA, Phase II PA, asbestos inspection, and a geophysical survey. After assessment and remediation, there are plans to redevelop the site as a retail market with on-site parking.

· The Elliott Hotel — $19,718 for assessment. Formerly the site of the Elliott Hotel in the village of Greenfield, the site has been vacant for many years and the building has suffered severe deterioration, has a partially collapsed roof and is unsafe for the community. An assessment will be conducted to determine remediation needed prior to demolition of this blight to the community.

The following projects was funded for the village of Greenfield:

· Power Plant Assessment — $300,000 for assessment. This property is the former site of a power plant in the village of Greenfield. Assessment of the property includes a Phase I and Phase II Environmental Assessment to determine the impact and cost for redevelopment. The village would like to prepare the old power plant site for redevelopment as a recreation area after remediation.

Information for this story was provided by Shane Wilkin’s office.

Wilkin https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Wilkin-Shane-2020-mug.jpg Wilkin

Brownfield Remediation Program will help fund four projects