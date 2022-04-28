NVPD: Wanteddriver jailed afterhigh-speed chase

NEW VIENNA — A man with multiple warrants in several counties was arrested after a car chase that reached more than 100 mph Wednesday night and began when New Vienna officers attempted to make a traffic stop, police said.

According to a news release from New Vienna Police Chief Darnell Pate Jr., officers attempted to stop a 2012 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic violation “when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed northbound from the village on S.R. 73” and an NVPD officer attempted to follow the vehicle while notifying the Clinton County Communications Department of the pursuit.

“The vehicle was reaching speeds of 75 mph before a female passenger opened the door to get free of the fleeing vehicle and rolled into the ditch line, and was found to be OK shortly thereafter,” said Pate. “The pursuit continued, speeds were in excess of 112 mph, the driver went left of center several times into oncoming traffic, ran several stop signs, and violated several other traffic laws.”

Pate said the driver was later identified as Anthony Beau Rucker, 34, of Wilmington. He finally ran out of gas at U.S. Route 22 and Fisher Road in Warren County.

“Rucker was found to have multiple felony warrants from Clinton, Warren, Brown and Clermont counties for aggravated possession and receiving stolen property and was safely taken into custody without further incident,” Pate said.

Rucker was booked and charged initially with felony failure to comply. He was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in the Clinton County Jail pending other possible charges and any extradition to other counties for their charges, said Pate.

A search on the Clinton County Clerk of Courts website shows that Rucker was charged in November and indicted in December with felony aggravated possession of drugs and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. A warrant was issued, and the latest entry states that Rucker failed to appear in court on March 4.

The Clinton County Municipal Court website shows that Rucker was found guilty of theft in February, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, and assessed $170 court costs.

In June 2021, in Clinton County Municipal Court he was found guilty of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, and assessed $135 court costs. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, not commit further offenses for two years, take part in non-reporting probation, must reside outside of Clinton County for two years, and must not return except to attend hearings.

In February 2021, he was found guilty of driving under suspension, fined $700, and assessed $270 court costs.

The Warren County Clerk of Courts website states that Rucker was charged and indicted this year for obstructing official business and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The Clermont County Clerk of Courts website shows that a warrant for Rucker was charged with felony aggravated possession of drugs, and on April 4 a bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear for a court date.

Some of Rucker’s court cases give his residence as Amelia.

Passenger reportedly jumped out of vehicle