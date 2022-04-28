Man indicted for alleged abduction

WILMINGTON — A Wilmington man faces two charges of abduction.

Joshua L. Smith, 29, was indicted by a grand jury in Clinton County Municipal Court for an alleged incident that took place on Sunday at a Sabina residence.

According to the court affidavit, deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Sabina Police Department where they made contact with a female subject.

She advised that the father of her children (Smith) “hit her repeatedly and pushed her out of the residence after threatening to kill her and that her minor children, ages 2 and 3, were still in the upstairs of the residence.”

The subject told authorities Smith had allegedly taken the children previously and that she would be unaware of where they were for “several weeks.” The affidavit notes the subject had bruises on her face, back, arms, legs and chest. Deputies discovered that Smith did not have parental rights over the children, they reported.

Multiple officers were involved in the search after Smith and the children were not found at the Sabina residence. Deputies discovered that family members determined, via texting, Smith planned on harming himself.

A deputy was able to make telephone contact with Smith and “he said he was willing to have his stepfather pick up the children, that he would not harm the children, but did intend to harm himself.”

The children were later picked up, delivered safely to their mother, and appeared unharmed. Smith was later arrested at his residence.

Smith https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_JoshuaSmith.jpg Smith

Allegedly took young children from Sabina residence