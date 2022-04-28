Greenfield lady found with meth

A Greenfield woman was sentenced to three years of community control for aggravated possession of methamphetamine Wednesday in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Tanya Woods, 37, was ordered to look for work and then remain employed.

Court records said that if Woods violates any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court records, on or around Oct. 18, 2019, a lieutenant was dispatched to a residence on North Sixth Street in Greenfield to assist Children Services. When officials arrived at the location, the lieutenant spoke to a Children Services investigator who said they were at the residence to investigate a complaint about drug use concerning Woods and someone else.

The investigator also told the lieutenant that Woods had warrants out for her arrest. The lieutenant knocked on the door of the residence and the other person answered the door. They said that Woods left the residence through the side door with her child and possibly went to another person’s home.

A short time later the lieutenant saw someone sitting on the front porch of a residence on McClain Avenue. The lieutenant asked the person on the front porch if Woods was inside the residence and the person said that Woods had just walked inside the house. The lieutenant asked the person to yell for Woods, who then came out of the house with her child.

The lieutenant confirmed Woods had an active warrant for her arrest from Ross County. The lieutenant told Woods that she was under arrest and then found a baggie containing a crystal substance in her front right pocket. Woods immediately said she was removing it from the residence she had left earlier.

The crystal substance was submitted to BCI for analysis and was found to contain meth.

