Lynchburg-Clay wins annual Area Envirothon

The Area 5 Soil and Water Conservation Districts held its annual Envirothon on April 26 at Tar Hollow State Park in Laurelville, Ohio. The competition is designed to stimulate, reinforce and enhance interest in the environment and natural resources among high school students.

Each student on an Envirothon team is challenged to test their knowledge of soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and current environmental issues. The following schools represented Highland County by participating in this year’s contest: Lynchburg Clay High School coached by Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro FFA coached by Libby McNeal, and McClain FFA coached by Mike Sykes.

A total of 36 teams took place in the Area Envirothon and the top four scoring teams from each area event are eligible to compete in the State Envirothon each year. The Lynchburg-Clay Gold Team won first in the competition and the McClain FFA Team placed fourth, making both teams eligible to compete in the state contest to be held on June 5-7 at Lake Erie College.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, operations manager, Highland Soil and Water Conservation District.

Lynchburg-Clay Gold Team members are pictured (l-r) Lara Hamilton, advisor; Matthew Gossett; Sam Hamilton; Sydney Hamilton; Bridget Wilkin; and Addie Downing. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Area-5-LC-Gold-Advisor.jpg Lynchburg-Clay Gold Team members are pictured (l-r) Lara Hamilton, advisor; Matthew Gossett; Sam Hamilton; Sydney Hamilton; Bridget Wilkin; and Addie Downing. Submitted photo The McClain FFA team is pictured (l-r) Mike Sykes, advisor; Eli Johnson; Hunter Miller; Isaac Smith; Kyleigh Berry; and Max Eikenberry. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_McClain-FFA-4th-Advisor.jpg The McClain FFA team is pictured (l-r) Mike Sykes, advisor; Eli Johnson; Hunter Miller; Isaac Smith; Kyleigh Berry; and Max Eikenberry. Submitted photo

McClain team places 4th and moves on to state