Hello! This week in the kitchen with Sharon I am sharing my meatloaf recipe. It’s another recipe you can make the night before.

I have had several requests for this recipe, it is very easy, I prepare it the night before and cover it and put it in the refrigerator, and the next morning I preheat the oven to 350 and bake it for about an hour and 20 minutes. I bake it covered for the first hour and take off the lid or foil, whichever you use, and bake it uncovered for at least 20 minutes or half an hour.

Ingredients

I use 3 pounds of ground beef (I like leftovers for sandwiches the next day)

1 onion sliced for the top

2 bell peppers sliced for the top (I use 1 green and one red). I like the red as it is sweeter, and I like the color

1/4 cup brown sugar (to sprinkle on top)

1/2 cup of ketchup to add in the ground chuck mixture

1/4 cup ketchup (to put on the top)

1/2 cup of breadcrumbs (goes in the ground chuck mixture)

2 beaten eggs

Directions

I use a big mixing bowl and adding the ground beef and the 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs then the 1/2 cup of ketchup. Then I add the two eggs and mix well. I then use a 9-inch x 13-inch baking pan or baking dish and shape it oblong, or you can shape it round, whichever you like best. I then cover the top with ketchup then add the cut up red and green peppers and onions on top. Last, I sprinkle brown sugar on top, cover with foil or the lid from your baking dish, and bake for one hour covered and uncovered for 20 minutes. Take it out of oven and slice. I normally serve mine with fried corn and baked potatoes smothered in butter and sour cream. Enjoy!

Notes

If your ground beef mixture is not sticking together as you are shaping it, you might need to add more breadcrumbs and this will make it stick. Or, if you think it’s too crumbly add more ketchup and the mixture won’t be so dry.

Please send your favorite recipes in and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.