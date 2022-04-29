‘Porky’s Revenge’, Elliott Hotel and Magic Waters

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, The Greenfield Times reported that Wayne Fisher, brother of a professor at Buckskin High School, planned to study under Dupre, a world-renowned pianist, for three months in Paris.

The McClain High School Band, helmed by Ralph Price, was scheduled to play a prominent part at the Scout Circus at the Coliseum in Columbus, where it played the grand entry of 5,000 scouts to the show.

The Ohio House of Representatives passed a law that ruled that every automobile driver in the state would be required to either have an operator’s or a chauffeur’s license thanks to the new automobile drivers’ license bill.

Two people from Wisconsin spoke at the McClain Auditorium about “actual observations of conditions prevalent in the Soviet Union” and about life under the communistic regime of the country “experienced by an agricultural engineer and his wife and family.”

The village of Greenfield received $81,328.38 in inheritance tax from the late Edward Lee McClain’s estate that represented half of the total inheritance tax from his estate.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings, including “Gambling Lady” starring Barbara Stanwyck and “Personality Kid” starring Pat O’Brien and Glenda Farrell.

Roush’s, located in the Elliott Hotel in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including liquid wax that “renews linoleum, floors, etc.” for 10 cents and “tender delicious” jelly drops for 10 cents.

This week in 1960, The Press-Gazette reported that William Barnes, a member of the Highland County Draft Board, was given a five-year certificate of service and lapel button by Col. Harold Hayes, the Ohio director of selective services.

A county agricultural office center was planned to be established, the beginning of which started with the moving of the Highland County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Committee. The Farm Home Administration, the Soil Conservation work unit and the Highland County Agricultural Extension Services office were also all planned to move into the office.

In sports, Lynchburg won its opening game of the Buckeye League thanks to a three-hitter from Cal Hogue and Wayne Campbell, which led to a 4-2 win over Newport on Lynchburg’s home diamond.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple movies including “Around the World in 80 Days” starring David Niven, Shirley MacLaine and Cantinflas and “The Greatest Show in Earth” starring Betty Hutton, Cornel Wilde and Charlton Heston.

Kaufman Bargain Store, located on West Main Street in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including four-player badminton sets with a carrying case for $10.95 and fishing boots for $12.98 per pair.

This week in 1985, The Press-Gazette reported that professional live theatre would be available in the upcoming summer thanks to a new rustic amphitheater that was being built on Cave Road and would be called Magic Waters Theatre.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners opened bids for work that needed to be done on the roof of the annex building and also the purchase of building materials for a Clay Township Block Grant Project.

Over 750 juniors and seniors in high school took their award-winning science projects to Ohio Wesleyan University to compete for top honors at the Ohio Academy of Science’s 37th-annual State Science Day, which included multiple students from the Highland County area.

The Hillsboro United Methodist Church Junior Choir was scheduled to present “Music Machine II“ in the church assembly room.

In sports, the Hillsboro baseball team picked up three straight wins, which included a Saturday sweep of Zane Trace, the first of the two a 21-hit trouncing where the team stomped Zane Trace by a score of 22-6.

The Colony Theatre located in Hillsboro advertised “Porky’s Revenge,” starring Dan Monahan and Tony Ganios, with all tickets costing $2 on Thursday for Bargain Night.

Haines’, located in Highlands Plaza, advertised multiple products for their Baby Week Sale including potty chairs for $12.97 and birth certificate pillows for $3.97.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that Holly Fouch and Trong Le were crowned queen and king, respectively, at the 2010 Hillsboro High School Prom.

The Harlem Legends spent multiple days in the Greenfield Exempted Village School District where they visited classrooms, held a basketball clinic and played a game against the Greenfield All-Stars.

Ohio gubernatorial candidate John Kasich spoke at the Highland County Museum and said that if he was elected governor, he would try and “lower taxes, improve regulations and help Ohio become more business-friendly.”

Highland County was in the top five Ohio counties for the most birds taken during the first seven days of the 2010 turkey hunting season, with the county behind Ashtabula, Clermont, Adams and Guernsey counties.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners was in the process of trying to sell a building at 144 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, with A to Z Signs planning to purchase the largest portion of the building for $103,000.

In sports, the McClain boys track team took first place at the Andy Haines Invitational held at Paint Valley High School, while the girls team took second place.

1st Stop Markets, located in both Lynchburg and Mowrystown, advertised multiple products including Value Choice Mac and Cheese on a two for $1 deal and 16 ounces of Farmland bacon for $2.99.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years