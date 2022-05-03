3-vehicle crash on S.R. 73

A three-car late Monday afternoon accident on S.R. 73 south of Hillsboro left one person with minor injuries and resulted in another person being cited, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.

The state patrol said a vehicle driven by Zachariah Fithen, 20, of Hillsboro, was southbound on S.R. 73 around 4 p.m. Monday when he failed to stop in time and struck the rear end of a stationary vehicle driven by Melissa Brunck, 35, of Hillsboro, who was stopped in traffic. That collision forced Brunck’s vehicle into a vehicle stopped in front of her vehicle waiting to make a turn into a private drive and driven by Regina Teeters, 53, of Hillsboro.

The state patrol said Brunck received minor injuries and drove herself to the hospital.

Fithen was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

Two of the three vehicles involved in a crash Monday on S.R. 73 south of Hillsboro are shown in this picture. One of the vehicles is pictured to the left of an emergency vehicle and another vehicle is pictured to the right of the emergency vehicle where it traveled off the road and rolled over onto its side. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Crash-pic-1-.jpg Two of the three vehicles involved in a crash Monday on S.R. 73 south of Hillsboro are shown in this picture. One of the vehicles is pictured to the left of an emergency vehicle and another vehicle is pictured to the right of the emergency vehicle where it traveled off the road and rolled over onto its side. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

