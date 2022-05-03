Spring Cleaning Day is May 21

Highland County Spring Cleaning Day will be held Saturday, May 21 in the parking lot of the North High Business Center in Hillsboro from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will include a prescription drug take-back, a shred-a-thon for identity theft prevention, and a worn and tattered flag disposal service.

Event coordinators encouraged residents to “join us for a day of spring cleaning and learning of wellness opportunities and resources that can benefit you, or someone you know!”

The event is being coordinated and supported by 14 local organizations including the Highland County Veterans Services Office and is sponsored by Merchants National Bank and NCB.

“Unlike most events we host, this is one that will benefit not only veterans, veteran households, and veteran and military families in our area, but our entire community as a whole,” said Highland County Veterans Services Office Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Roland. “Having a combined event with the many great agencies and organizations as we have for this, there really is something for everyone to gain, even if it is simply learning about resources available to Highland County residents that could benefit them at a later date.”

Visitors will be provided an opportunity for the safe disposal of unused, unneeded or expired medications. This includes prescriptions, prescription ointments, pet medications, prescription patches, over-the-counter medications and vitamins. No liquids or needles will be accepted.

Holding on to unused medications, especially opioids, can lead to drug overdoses, according to Creed Culbreath of the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition. Highland County Veterans Service Officer Cailin Hoskins, who is one of the event’s coordinators, said veterans are particularly vulnerable. “Veterans suffer disproportionately from the combined adverse health impacts related to chronic pain and hazardous opioid use,” she said.

Prescription drug disposal boxes are also currently located at Corner Pharmacy in Greenfield, Kratzer Pharmacy in Lynchburg, the Highland County Justice Center, Barr Pharmacy in Hillsboro, Rite Aid in Hillsboro and CVS in Hillsboro.

Local residents will also be able to “shred away” identity theft by safely disposing of personal documents, check stubs, credit card offers, receipts, old tax returns, and any other material that might contain sensitive information. Up to 12,000 pounds of material can be collected at this event.

“We have had multiple sponsors from local businesses to help cover the cost of the shred truck that will be attending this event including NCB and Merchants Bank,” said Hoskins.

Whitney Bradley of Highland County Community Action said identity theft protection is something everyone should be aware of. “It is extremely hard for a person to recover from ID theft,” she said. “Once someone’s personal nonpublic identifying information is stolen and sold, it can be used to open high interest-bearing credit cards with very high spending limits, take out consumer loans or even mortgages, even bank accounts can be compromised.”

Recycling bins are also currently located at Terry’s Grocery in Dodsonville, Bargain Barn in Greenfield, the Paint Township Building in Rainsboro, Premier Grain in Leesburg, at the Rocky Fork State Park Campground entrance, and the Hi-Tec Center and Sunoco in Hillsboro.

In addition, those attending the event can drop off worn, tattered or faded flags, banners or pendants in anticipation of replacing them prior to Memorial Day.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Event planned at North High Business Center