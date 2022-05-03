Rape is among charges grand jury hands down

A Hillsboro man charged with rape was among 18 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Joseph McClure, 30, was indicted for rape, a first-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

According to court records for the first count, on or around Dec. 26, 2020, and continuing through Feb. 14, 2021, McClure engaged in sexual conduct with someone that wasn’t his spouse, was living separate and apart from him, and was less than 10 years old.

For the second count, court records state that on or around Dec. 26, 2020, and continuing through Feb. 14, 2021, McClure had sexual conduct with someone that wasn’t his spouse, caused them to have sexual contact with him or caused them and someone else to have sexual contact, with the victim being less than 13 years old: to wit, 4 years old, whether or not McClure knew the age of the victim.

Wesley Howard, 28, Hillsboro, was indicted for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in meth in a school zone, a second-degree felony; five counts of aggravated possession of meth, all third-degree felonies; three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, all third-degree felonies; and a forfeiture specification.

According to court records for the first count, on or around Jan. 1, 2019, and continuing through Jan. 1, 2022, Howard, Christopher Hertzler and other unindicted accomplices recklessly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity.

According to court records for the second count, on or around Nov. 6, 2020, Howard and Hertzler knowingly sold or offered sell to meth in an amount equal to or exceeding bulk amount, in the vicinity of a juvenile.

According to court records for the third count, Howard and Hertzler knowingly sold or offered to sell meth in an amount equal to or exceeding bulk amount in the vicinity of a school zone.

Christopher Hertzler, 38, Hillsboro, was indicted for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a juvenile, a second-degree felony; one count of aggravated trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a school zone; four counts of aggravated possession of meth, all third-degree felonies; and one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony.

According to court records for the first count, on or around Jan. 1, 2019, and continuing through Jan. 1, 2022, Howard, Hertzler and other unindicted accomplices recklessly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity.

According to court records for the second and third count, on or around Nov. 6, 2020, and cointinuing to Nov. 16, 2020, Howard and Hertzler sold or offered to sell meth in an amount equal to or exceeding bulk amount in the vicinity of a juvenile.

According to court records for the fourth count, Howard and Hertzler knowingly sold or offered to sell meth in an amount equal to or exceeding bulk amount in the vicinity of a school zone.

Aaron Neal, 29, Hillsboro, was indicted for two counts of breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

According to court records for the first count, on or around Nov. 1, 2021, and continuing through Dec. 11, 2021, Neal trespassed in unoccupied buildings on U.S. Route 50 in Hillsboro with the purpose to commit a theft offense.

According to court records for the second count, on or around Nov. 1, 2021, and continuing through Dec. 11, 2021, Neal trespassed in storage buildings on U.S. Route 62 in Hillsboro with the purpose to commit a theft offense.

According to court records for the third count, on or around Nov. 1, 2021, and continuing through Dec. 11, 2021, Neal knowingly obtained or exerted control over the following property: a Yamaha PW 80 dirt bike and other miscellaneous items, without the victim’s consent.

According to court records for the fourth count, grand jurors found that on or around the period of Nov. 1, 2021, and continuing through Dec. 11, 2021, Neal had in his possession a 2003 Silver Infinity that would be subject to forfeiture because of its “instrumentality in the commission or facilitation of the offense.”

Tabitha Edmondson, 47, Winchester, was indicted for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

According to court records for the first count, on or around Sept. 5, 2021, Edmondson knowingly obtained, possessed or used meth.

According to court records for the second count, on or around Sept. 5, 2021, Edmondson knowingly transported or had a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in a way that the firearm was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle.

According to court records for the third count, Edmondson knowingly obtained, possessed or used fentanyl.

According to court records for the fourth count, on or around Sept. 5, 2021, Edmondson had in her possession a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver subject to forfeiture due to its instrumentality in the commission or facilitation of the offense.

Kyle Smallwood, 41, Hillsboro, was indicted for trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records for the first count, on or around March 8, 2022, Smallwood trespassed in a residence on S.R. 321.

According to court records for the second count, on or around Feb. 7, 2022, and continuing through March 9, 2022, Smallwood, by engaging in a pattern of conduct, knowingly caused someone to believe that he would cause physical harm to them or a family or household member or caused mental distress to them and in doing so trespassed.

Levi Krebs, 30, Hillsboro, was indicted on two counts of assault on a peace officer, both fourth-degree felonies.

According to court records for the first count, on or around March 11, 2022, Krebs knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a sergeant, a peace officer, while in the commission of their official duties.

According to court records for the second count, on or around March 11, 2022, Krebs knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a deputy, a peace officer, while in the commission of their official duties.

Dustin Greene, 31, Greenfield, was indicted for two counts of assault on an employee of a local correctional facility, both fifth-degree felonies.

According to court records for the first count, on or around April 5, 2022, Greene knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a commanding officer on the grounds of a local correctional facility.

According to court records for the second count, on or around April 5, 2022, Greene knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a separate commanding officer.

Kristi Murphy, 40, Hillsboro, was indicted for two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, both fourth-degree felonies.

According to court records for the first count, on or around Dec. 15, 2021, and continuing through Jan. 15, 2022, Murphy knowingly obtained or exerted control over three checks and other miscellaneous items without the consent of the elderly owner.

According to court records for the second count, on or around the period of Dec. 15, 2021, and continuing through Jan. 15, 2022, Murphy deprived the owner of $1,825, and other miscellaneous items.

Clayton Yoakem, 20, Bourneville, was indicted for one count of felonious assault on a peace officer, a first-degree felony.

According to court records, on or around April 4, 2022, Yoakem caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a patrol officer by means of a hatchet.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Dennis Clarkson, 48, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* Bradley Hixson, 37, Washington C.H., for aggravated trafficking of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fourth-degree felonies.

* Nicholas McKenzie, 29, New Vienna, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Joshua Moore, 30, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a third-degree felony.

* Chelsea Burnett, 29, Peebles, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* William Penix, 38, Hillsboro, for two counts of receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies.

* Nancy Penix, 61, Hillsboro, for two counts of receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies.

* Ronald Ison, 40, Hillsboro, for aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; three counts of aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth-degree felonies; two counts of aggravated trafficking of a fentanyl-related compound in the vicinity of a school zone, both third-degree felonies; and a forfeiture specification.

Total of 18 indicted Tuesday in Highland County