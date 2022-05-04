Highland County primary election results listed

Highland County Republican Brad Roades and Democrat Tara Mathews Campbell will face each other in the November primary for a seat on the Highland County Board of Commissioners, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election.
On the Republican side in the commissioner race, Roades had 2,172 votes, Donita Everetts 1,186 and Bill Myers 760.
On the Democratic side, Campbell had 464 votes and John D. Knauff had 183.
The unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election were released by the Highland County Board of Elections. Only two people in Highland County voted on the issue of a tax levy for Miami Trace Local School District. Both Highland County residents voted against the levy, but it was passed with the support of more than 55 percent of the voters served by the school district.
Below are the Highland County results:
Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)
Kristy Wilkin, Republican
3,386 100%
Statewide: 44,722 100%
County Commissioner
Tara Matthews Campbell, Democrat
464 71.72%
Donita Everetts, Republican
1,186 28.8%
John D. Knauff, Democrat
183 28.28%
Bill Myers, Republican
760 18.46%
Brad Roades, Republican
2,172 52.74%
County Auditor
Alex J. Butler, Republican
3,631 100%
Hillsboro Northeast Democratic Central Committee
Carolyn L. Goins
37 100%
Hillsboro Northwest Democratic Central Committee
Kate Cameron
28 100%
Hillsboro Southeast Democratic Central Committee
Charlotte Harbut
22 100%
Hillsboro Southwest B Democratic Central Committee
Brittany Tolliver
21 100%
Greenfield South Democratic Central Committee
Cynthia Lee Pearce, Democrat
19 100%
Fairfield West Democratic Central Committee
Jennifer G. Jenkins, Democrat
5 100%
Whiteoak Democratic Central Committee
Andy West, Democrat
21 100%
Brushcreek Democratic Central Committee
John D. Knauff, Democrat
11 100%
Concord Democratic Central Committee
Jim Spurlock, Democrat
21 100%
Jackson Democratic Central Committee
Katrina Tolliver, Democrat
21 100%
Liberty Northeast Democratic Central Committee
Jolene Walker, Democrat
14 100%
Liberty Northwest Democratic Central Committee
Garry Boone, Democrat
9 100%
Liberty South Democratic Central Committee
Linda Emery, Democrat
21 100%
Madison Democratic Central Committee
Robert D. McCray, Democrat
35 100%
Marshall Democratic Central Committee
Dinah Phillips, Democrat
20 100%
New Market Democratic Central Committee
Joyce D. Ford, Democrat
19 100%
Paint North Democratic Central Committee
Linda K. Griffith, Democrat
18 100%
Paint Southeast Democratic Central Committee
Angie Mustard, Democrat
29 100%
Paint Southwest Democratic Central Committee
Carol Gratsch, Democrat
22 100%
Salem Democratic Central Committee
Paul S. Hughes, Democrat
10 100%
Union Democratic Central Committee
Joseph R. Fraysier, Democrat
15 100%
Leesburg Village Democratic Central Committee
Freddie Snyder
13 100%
Greenfield North Republican Central Committee
Phyllis N. Matlack, Republican
132 100%
Hillsboro Northeast Republican Central Committee
Tracy Aranyos, Republican
92 100%
Hillsboro Northwest Republican Central Committee
Charles H. Walker, Republican
103 100%
Hillsboro Southwest A Republican Central Committee
Jan Vosper, Republican
64 100%
Hillsboro Southwest B Republican Central Committee
Richard Donley, Republican
62 100%
Leesburg Village Republican Central Committee
Shawn C. Priest, Republican
Fairfield East Republican Central Committee
Mel McKenzie, Republican
138 100%
Fairfield West Republican Central Committee
Ken Davis, Republican
68 100%
Lynchburg Republican Central Committee
Terry Burden, Republican
105 100%
Dodson Republican Central Committee
Bill Fawley, Republican
111 100%
Whiteoak Republican Central Committee
Linda K. Roush, Republican
117 100%
Brushcreek Republican Central Committee
Jeff Ryan, Republican
92 100%
Concord Republican Central Committee
Chuck Emery, Republican
152 100%
Hamer Republican Central Committee
Shane Wilkin, Republican
83 100%
Jackson Republican Central Committee
Philip J. Weyrich, Republican
88 100%
Liberty Northeast Republican Central Committee
Susan D. Parker, Republican
94 100%
Liberty Northwest Republican Central Committee
Montey Scott, Republican
118 100%
Liberty South Republican Central Committee
Terry L. Britton, Republican
190 100%
Madison Republican Central Committee
Steve Hunter, Republican
179 100%
Marshall Republican Central Committee
Tom Shawhan, Republican
100 100%
New Market Republican Central Committee
Donnie Barrera, Republican
245 100%
Paint North Republican Central Committee
Steven M. Karnes, Republican
86 100%
Paint Southwest Republican Central Committee
Roger D. Ruggles, Republican
121 100%
Penn Republican Central Committee
Jeff Duncan, Republican
147 100%
Salem Republican Central Committee
Karen Faust, Republican
75 100%
Washington Republican Central Committee
John B. Setty, Republican
109 100%
U.S. Senator
Matt Dolan, Republican
618 14.18%
Statewide: 247,042 23.33%
Mike Gibbons, Republican
572 13.13%
Statewide: 123,417 11.65%
Morgan Harper, Democrat
88 13.99%
Statewide: 90,485 17.73%
Traci TJ Johnson, Democrat
91 14.47%
Statewide: 64,113 12.56%
Josh Mandel, Republican
1,139 26.14%
Statewide: 253,051 23.89%
Neil Patel, Republican
47 1.08%
Statewide: 9,897 0.93%
Mark Pukita, Republican
79 1.81%
Statewide: 22,487 2.12%
Tim Ryan, Democrat
450 71.54%
Statewide: 355,764 69.71%
Jane Timkin, Republican
272 6.24%
Statewide: 62,237 5.88%
J.D. Vance, Republican
1,630 37.41%
Statewide: 340,991 32.2%
U.S. Congress
James J. Condit Jr., Republican
190 4.47%
Alan Darnowsky, Democrat
129 21.72%
Samantha Meadows, Democrat
465 78.28%
Brad Wenstrup, Republican
3,902 91.75%
David J. Windisch, Republican
161 3.79%
Governor
Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman, Republican
1,694 38.51%
Statewide: 232,716 21.77%
John Cranley and Teresa Fedor, Democrat
345 55.02%
Statewide: 175,771 35.01%
Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, Republican
1,568 35.64%
Statewide: 514,374 48.13%
Ron Hood and Candice R. Keller, Republican
85 1.93%
Statewide: 22,212 2.08%
Jim Rnacci and Joseph M. Knopp, Republican
1,052 23.91%
Statewide: 299,515 28.02%
Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens, Democrat
282 44.98%
Statewide: 326,329 64.99%
Attorney General
Jeff A. Crossman, Democrat
534 100%
Statewide: 427,024 100%
Dave Yost, Republican
3,592 100%
Statewide: 861,082 100%
Auditor of State
Keith Faber, Republican
3,424 100%
Statewide: 801,324 100%
Taylor Sappington, Democrat
535 100%
Statewide: 420,785 100%
Secretary of State
John Adams, Republican
1,360 34.68%
Statewide: 331814 35.34%
Chelsea Clark, Democrat
547 100%
Statewide: 427,981 100%
Frank Larose, Republican
2,562 65.32%
Statewide: 607,144 64.66%
Treasurer of State
Scott Schertzer, Democrat
522 100%
Statewide: 416,011 100%
Robert Sprague, Republican
3,350 100%
Statewide: 802,109 100%
Chief Justice of Supreme Court
Jennifer Brunner, Democrat
537 100%
Statewide: 439,560 100%
Sharon L. Kennedy, Republican
3,412 100%
Statewide: 806,285 100%
Justice of the Supreme Court
Pat Fischer, Republican
3,320 100%
Statewide: 780,467 100%
Terri Jamison, Democrat
501 100%
Statewide: 412785 100%
Justice of the Supreme Court
Pat DeWine, Republican
2,944 100%
Statewide: 711,842 100%
Marilyn Zayas, Democrat
487 100%
Statewide: 401,220 100%
