Highland County primary election results listed

Highland County Republican Brad Roades and Democrat Tara Mathews Campbell will face each other in the November primary for a seat on the Highland County Board of Commissioners, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election.

On the Republican side in the commissioner race, Roades had 2,172 votes, Donita Everetts 1,186 and Bill Myers 760.

On the Democratic side, Campbell had 464 votes and John D. Knauff had 183.

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election were released by the Highland County Board of Elections. Only two people in Highland County voted on the issue of a tax levy for Miami Trace Local School District. Both Highland County residents voted against the levy, but it was passed with the support of more than 55 percent of the voters served by the school district.

Below are the Highland County results:

Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)

Kristy Wilkin, Republican

3,386 100%

Statewide: 44,722 100%

County Commissioner

Tara Matthews Campbell, Democrat

464 71.72%

Donita Everetts, Republican

1,186 28.8%

John D. Knauff, Democrat

183 28.28%

Bill Myers, Republican

760 18.46%

Brad Roades, Republican

2,172 52.74%

County Auditor

Alex J. Butler, Republican

3,631 100%

Hillsboro Northeast Democratic Central Committee

Carolyn L. Goins

37 100%

Hillsboro Northwest Democratic Central Committee

Kate Cameron

28 100%

Hillsboro Southeast Democratic Central Committee

Charlotte Harbut

22 100%

Hillsboro Southwest B Democratic Central Committee

Brittany Tolliver

21 100%

Greenfield South Democratic Central Committee

Cynthia Lee Pearce, Democrat

19 100%

Fairfield West Democratic Central Committee

Jennifer G. Jenkins, Democrat

5 100%

Whiteoak Democratic Central Committee

Andy West, Democrat

21 100%

Brushcreek Democratic Central Committee

John D. Knauff, Democrat

11 100%

Concord Democratic Central Committee

Jim Spurlock, Democrat

21 100%

Jackson Democratic Central Committee

Katrina Tolliver, Democrat

21 100%

Liberty Northeast Democratic Central Committee

Jolene Walker, Democrat

14 100%

Liberty Northwest Democratic Central Committee

Garry Boone, Democrat

9 100%

Liberty South Democratic Central Committee

Linda Emery, Democrat

21 100%

Madison Democratic Central Committee

Robert D. McCray, Democrat

35 100%

Marshall Democratic Central Committee

Dinah Phillips, Democrat

20 100%

New Market Democratic Central Committee

Joyce D. Ford, Democrat

19 100%

Paint North Democratic Central Committee

Linda K. Griffith, Democrat

18 100%

Paint Southeast Democratic Central Committee

Angie Mustard, Democrat

29 100%

Paint Southwest Democratic Central Committee

Carol Gratsch, Democrat

22 100%

Salem Democratic Central Committee

Paul S. Hughes, Democrat

10 100%

Union Democratic Central Committee

Joseph R. Fraysier, Democrat

15 100%

Leesburg Village Democratic Central Committee

Freddie Snyder

13 100%

Greenfield North Republican Central Committee

Phyllis N. Matlack, Republican

132 100%

Hillsboro Northeast Republican Central Committee

Tracy Aranyos, Republican

92 100%

Hillsboro Northwest Republican Central Committee

Charles H. Walker, Republican

103 100%

Hillsboro Southwest A Republican Central Committee

Jan Vosper, Republican

64 100%

Hillsboro Southwest B Republican Central Committee

Richard Donley, Republican

62 100%

Leesburg Village Republican Central Committee

Shawn C. Priest, Republican

Fairfield East Republican Central Committee

Mel McKenzie, Republican

138 100%

Fairfield West Republican Central Committee

Ken Davis, Republican

68 100%

Lynchburg Republican Central Committee

Terry Burden, Republican

105 100%

Dodson Republican Central Committee

Bill Fawley, Republican

111 100%

Whiteoak Republican Central Committee

Linda K. Roush, Republican

117 100%

Brushcreek Republican Central Committee

Jeff Ryan, Republican

92 100%

Concord Republican Central Committee

Chuck Emery, Republican

152 100%

Hamer Republican Central Committee

Shane Wilkin, Republican

83 100%

Jackson Republican Central Committee

Philip J. Weyrich, Republican

88 100%

Liberty Northeast Republican Central Committee

Susan D. Parker, Republican

94 100%

Liberty Northwest Republican Central Committee

Montey Scott, Republican

118 100%

Liberty South Republican Central Committee

Terry L. Britton, Republican

190 100%

Madison Republican Central Committee

Steve Hunter, Republican

179 100%

Marshall Republican Central Committee

Tom Shawhan, Republican

100 100%

New Market Republican Central Committee

Donnie Barrera, Republican

245 100%

Paint North Republican Central Committee

Steven M. Karnes, Republican

86 100%

Paint Southwest Republican Central Committee

Roger D. Ruggles, Republican

121 100%

Penn Republican Central Committee

Jeff Duncan, Republican

147 100%

Salem Republican Central Committee

Karen Faust, Republican

75 100%

Washington Republican Central Committee

John B. Setty, Republican

109 100%

U.S. Senator

Matt Dolan, Republican

618 14.18%

Statewide: 247,042 23.33%

Mike Gibbons, Republican

572 13.13%

Statewide: 123,417 11.65%

Morgan Harper, Democrat

88 13.99%

Statewide: 90,485 17.73%

Traci TJ Johnson, Democrat

91 14.47%

Statewide: 64,113 12.56%

Josh Mandel, Republican

1,139 26.14%

Statewide: 253,051 23.89%

Neil Patel, Republican

47 1.08%

Statewide: 9,897 0.93%

Mark Pukita, Republican

79 1.81%

Statewide: 22,487 2.12%

Tim Ryan, Democrat

450 71.54%

Statewide: 355,764 69.71%

Jane Timkin, Republican

272 6.24%

Statewide: 62,237 5.88%

J.D. Vance, Republican

1,630 37.41%

Statewide: 340,991 32.2%

U.S. Congress

James J. Condit Jr., Republican

190 4.47%

Alan Darnowsky, Democrat

129 21.72%

Samantha Meadows, Democrat

465 78.28%

Brad Wenstrup, Republican

3,902 91.75%

David J. Windisch, Republican

161 3.79%

Governor

Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman, Republican

1,694 38.51%

Statewide: 232,716 21.77%

John Cranley and Teresa Fedor, Democrat

345 55.02%

Statewide: 175,771 35.01%

Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, Republican

1,568 35.64%

Statewide: 514,374 48.13%

Ron Hood and Candice R. Keller, Republican

85 1.93%

Statewide: 22,212 2.08%

Jim Rnacci and Joseph M. Knopp, Republican

1,052 23.91%

Statewide: 299,515 28.02%

Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens, Democrat

282 44.98%

Statewide: 326,329 64.99%

Attorney General

Jeff A. Crossman, Democrat

534 100%

Statewide: 427,024 100%

Dave Yost, Republican

3,592 100%

Statewide: 861,082 100%

Auditor of State

Keith Faber, Republican

3,424 100%

Statewide: 801,324 100%

Taylor Sappington, Democrat

535 100%

Statewide: 420,785 100%

Secretary of State

John Adams, Republican

1,360 34.68%

Statewide: 331814 35.34%

Chelsea Clark, Democrat

547 100%

Statewide: 427,981 100%

Frank Larose, Republican

2,562 65.32%

Statewide: 607,144 64.66%

Treasurer of State

Scott Schertzer, Democrat

522 100%

Statewide: 416,011 100%

Robert Sprague, Republican

3,350 100%

Statewide: 802,109 100%

Chief Justice of Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner, Democrat

537 100%

Statewide: 439,560 100%

Sharon L. Kennedy, Republican

3,412 100%

Statewide: 806,285 100%

Justice of the Supreme Court

Pat Fischer, Republican

3,320 100%

Statewide: 780,467 100%

Terri Jamison, Democrat

501 100%

Statewide: 412785 100%

Justice of the Supreme Court

Pat DeWine, Republican

2,944 100%

Statewide: 711,842 100%

Marilyn Zayas, Democrat

487 100%

Statewide: 401,220 100%

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Ohio-political-logo-1.jpg

Roades, Campbell will face off for commissioner seat in November