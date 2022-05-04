Rumble in the Hills is back

Rumble in the Hills in returning to Rocky Fork State Park in conjunction with a two-day car show, Sassafras Music Festival and other attractions including a fireworks show.

After a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hydroplane boat races and other events will be held Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

Mike McGuire, event coordinator with his father, Joey McGuire, said the event has been moved to the last weekend in July to avoid a conflict with the Greene Countrie Towne Festival in Greenfield, and plans are to keep it the same weekend each year.

“First, we would like to stress the fact that the races themselves are very exciting,” Mike McGuire said. “The boats, and their fearless drivers, exceed speeds well over 100 mph and are truly racing NASCAR style on the water. The races are sanctioned by the American Powerboat Association (APBA) and we are happy to have them as a partner.”

The weekend is being brought to the area by The Joey’s Pizza.

”The Joey’s Classic Car Show (formerly the Kroger Classic Car Show), and the Sassafras Music Festival, will be running all weekend as well. So, there will be plenty to do for all that attend. The Dukes of Hazard cars will be at the car show again this year, and plans are being made to get Daisy Duke in attendance,” McGuire said. “There will also be a kids area, as well as food vendors and a beer garden. Fireworks are planned for Saturday night at dark, and as many know from past years, are spectacular.”

McGuire said the greatest story of the event so far is how much the community is coming together.

”In addition to the Rumble in the Hills non-profit organization raising funds to bring this fun, family event to Rocky Fork Lake for a weekend, it has provided a vehicle for other non-profits and community organizations to fundraise and promote their causes locally as well,” McGuire said. “Examples include the Highland County Veterans Service Commission, the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, Ironsides Social Riders, AMVETS Post 61, and the number is growing. So, in essence, the community is benefiting on multiple levels through the efforts of many caring local individuals.”

Fundraising efforts have also started for this year, and have been greatly successful, according to McGuire. He said Southern Hills Community Bank is official bank of Rumble in the Hills and is promoting the event at all eight of its locations. If anyone would like to sponsor the event as a business or as an individual, stop by The Joey’s Pizza, call 937-365-1446, or visit the Rumble in the Hills Facebook page and send a message.

“We are also looking for volunteers to help out over the weekend in short shifts doing things like delivering lunches to the folks putting on the race, and things like that. All volunteers will be fed, receive a T-shirt, and be greatly appreciated,” McGuire said.

“Thank you to all the members of the Rocky Fork Lake community, and we are very excited about this year’s event,” he continued. “Please contact us if you have any ideas regarding the event, or would like to get involved. We ask that anyone reading this plans on stopping by that weekend, having fun, and supporting our local community. Lastly, please follow these press releases and the Rumble in the Hills Facebook page as we announce new developments, and remember that we have a few surprises that you will only see in person that weekend.”

Power boats throw up rooster tails during past hydroplane races on Rocky Fork Lake. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Thunder-pic-to-use.jpg Power boats throw up rooster tails during past hydroplane races on Rocky Fork Lake. Times-Gazette file photo

