First State Bank donated $3,500 Friday for the stage at the Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro. Pictured (l-r) are First State's Brian Smith, Laren Hamilton and Diana Setty; FOB President Rick Williams; First State's Tara Pendell, Julia Hart and Meghan Roush; and FOB Vice President Tom Zile. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Merchants National Bank donated $3,500 Friday for the stage at the Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro. Pictured (l-r) are FOB Vice President Tom Zile, Merchants Bank's Bertha Hamilton, FOB President Rick Williams, and Merchant's Jim Evans and Paul Pence. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

NCB donated $3,500 Friday for the stage at the Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro. Pictured (l-r) are NCB's Jocelyn Leeth; FOB Vice President Tom Zile and FOB President Rick Williams; and NCB's Heather Cummings, Tess Gaines, Deb Jones and Taylor Eversole. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette