‘Elvis’ returning to center

Back by popular demand, Elvis Presley tribute artist Tyler Christopher will return on June 18 to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro.

Tickets are $35 for a front row seat, $32 for a second row seat, and $30 for general seating. They are on sale now and can be purchased online at highlandseniors.com or at the center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. There is no meal with this year’s show, but courtesy snacks and drinks will be provided at the tables.

“Tyler Christopher is the best Elvis Presley artist I have seen. He is fantastic. His energy and the live band create an electric and exciting show,” senior center member Pat Ziesemer said. “His voice, costumes, and dance moves are true to Elvis’ memory and makes you believe Elvis Presley is on that stage.”

Mechell Frost, executive director of the senior center, said Christopher’s performance captures Presley’s entire career. She said he starts his show with 1950s songs, changes costumes moves on to the Elvis ’60s act, then changes into Elvis jumpsuit attire and performs his 1970s music.

Christopher is a multi-award winning and nationally recognized performer. He has won and been a finalist in national Elvis competitions including a first place win at the Lake George, New York Elvis Festival, the largest competition of its kind in the Eastern U.S. He was ranked top five in the world in Elvis’ hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, one of the biggest Elvis festivals in the world. He was also ranked top three in The King of Las Vegas contest, Frost said.

“Tyler has wowed audiences throughout the country with his high energy, youthful and authentic tribute to the king of rock ‘n’ roll. Tyler is a tribute artist who can tastefully recreate all eras of Elvis’ career, from the ‘50s rock ‘n’ roller to the ‘70s Vegas superstar,” his website says. “Tyler’s performance will leave you amazed and asking for more. Tyler has even been featured on TV and in newspapers for his performing as well as his humble and mannerly demeanor. He has also performed for the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, where his act was sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprises. Tyler has even performed at Elvis Presley’s Graceland.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. and doors will open at three different times, depending on which ticket is purchased.

“There will be a dance floor, and people do dance at our events,” Frost said, adding that Christopher also passes out scarves during his performance. “So put on your dancing shoes and get ready to have some fun.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Elvis Presley tribute artist Tyler Christopher is pictured during a previous performance at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. Photo courtesy of Mechell Frost

