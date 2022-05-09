HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
May 5
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Joseph Oliver, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.
Lindsey Hall, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.
Shanann Rohde, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.
May 6
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kevin Treadway, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI.
INCIDENT
A business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.
May 7
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Amanda Johnson, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.
Tanea Caudill, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs.
INCIDENT
A Wilmington resident reported being assaulted while in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road.