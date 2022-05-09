HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph Oliver, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Lindsey Hall, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Shanann Rohde, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

May 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kevin Treadway, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI.

INCIDENT

A business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

May 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amanda Johnson, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.

Tanea Caudill, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs.

INCIDENT

A Wilmington resident reported being assaulted while in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road.