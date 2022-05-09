Paddle, run and pedal for ND

A Paddle, Pedal, Run adventure race to benefit Greenfield’s New Directions youth ministry will be held Saturday, July 30, at Paint Creek State Park.

Registration for the race, which consists of three legs — canoeing/kayaking, off-road mountain biking and cross country running — is now open. The race can be completed by single participants ($75 entry fee) or three-person teams ($150). Registration, which ends July 27, includes an event T-shirt plus swag. Participants in the mountain bike and run segments must be at least 16 years of age, and paddle segment participants must be at least 18 years old.

Race check-in is at 7:30 a.m. on July 30 at the Paint Creek State Park boat dock, 280 Taylor Road, Bainbridge, with the adventure starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration and additional details are available through the event website at https://ndym.org/ppr or by contacting New Directions Director Tonia McLanahan at 937-661-0197 or [email protected]

Information for this story was submitted by Rick Schluep.

Youngsters from New Directions, the Greenfield community's Christian youth ministry, are pictured at a past event. Times-Gazette file photo

Event to benefit Greenfield youth ministry program