WCH man indicted for murder

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Washington C.H. man who allegedly left a vehicle in Hillsboro and surrendered to authorities near Greenfield after allegedly stabbing 38-year-old Annette Lowery to death while she was pregnant is scheduled to go to trial later this month.

Jeremy B. Cottrell, 37, was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on aggravated murder and murder charges, as well as kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and trespass in a habitation. The indictment accuses Cottrell of causing the death of Lowery on March 3, as well as the “unlawful termination of Annette Lowery’s pregnancy.”

On April 25 during his arraignment in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Cottrell pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. His jury trial is currently scheduled for May 25 at 8 a.m.

Lowery’s body was found the morning of March 3 in a room at the City Motel after she was allegedly stabbed to death. Cottrell and Lowery, also of Washington C.H., had been staying at the motel, located at 1524 Washington Ave., for at least a couple of days, according to Washington Police Department Chief Jeff Funari.

Lowery’s body was found when a motel staff member came to the room to inform the two that it was the motel’s check-out time. By that time, Cottrell had already left the motel.

According to Funari, police received a call from the City Motel, 1524 Washington Ave., at 11:23 a.m. March 3.

The Washington Police Department informed the Highland County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) to be on the lookout for the driver of a 2005 white Chevrolet Impala, according to HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton. The HCSO put a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) out on the radio, a Brushcreek Township EMT in Highland County heard the radio call, then spotted the vehicle at the back of the Hillsboro Walmart near the service center.

The Hillsboro Police Department and HCSO were dispatched to Walmart on Harry Sauner Road and sent plain clothes officers inside at 12:52 p.m. to look for the suspect. While they were searching, law enforcement received a call about a vehicle stolen from the Speedway on North High Street.

The stolen vehicle was a 2012 Chevy Trax. An officer was sent to Speedway to investigate and look at surveillance video.

At 1:21 p.m., a deputy passed the stolen vehicle on Paint Creek Road in Madison Township (near Greenfield). The deputy followed the stolen vehicle until backup arrived. When backup arrived the stolen vehicle was pulled over and Cottrell surrendered without incident.

Cottrell was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

He is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Allegedly left vehicle in Hillsboro, was captured near Greenfield