HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tara Dehaas-Louthan, 29, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Nicholas Hampshire, 30, of Albany, was cited for speed.

Brandon Robinette, 24, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

May 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dylan Harner, 24, of Blanchester, was arrested for failure to appear.

Steven Green, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.

Sarah Workman, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.