Hillsboro to receive $2.3M Roadwork Grant

The State Controlling Board has approved the release of $2.3 million to the city of Hillsboro for roadwork improvements in support of the new Marshalls store project, state Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) announced Monday.

Wilkin, a member of the State Controlling Board, said the roadwork development grant will benefit the area.

“I appreciate the Ohio Department of Development’s support for this project, which is important to our community,” Wilkin said.

The roadwork will consist of the extension of Roberts Lane to connect Fenner Avenue, S.R. 73, Te Mar Way and Fairground Road. The project will support additional development in Hillsboro, the news release said.

Wilkin is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 91st Ohio House District, serving residents of Clinton, Highland and Pike counties, as well as residents in a portion of Ross County. Contact Wilkin’s office at 614-466-3506 or [email protected]