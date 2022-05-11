End of innocence

The McClain High School class of 2022 is preparing to head on to life beyond high school, and the activities to honor the milestone are already beginning.

Things started off on May 11 with an honors convocation for seniors, which was held in the McClain Auditorium. The event was livestreamed on the McClain High School Facebook page.

Next up is baccalaureate practice at 7:40 a.m. in the auditorium on May 13, prior to the events of MHS Day, which will see all McClain students and staff performing community service throughout Greenfield.

On Sunday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. baccalaureate will be held. It’s an annual event organized by the Greenfield Area Ministerial Association. The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook, so check out the Greenfield Area Ministerial Association, the Greenfield Exempted Village School District, and McClain High School Facebook pages.

Seniors will be able to pick up their senior T-shirts on May 16 and 17, then on May 18 is the senior cruise-in through Greenfield. Line-up will begin at 5:15 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Business Center parking lot (formerly Pamida). The parade of seniors through town will begin at 6 p.m. Seniors are invited to decorate their cars to showcase their McClain spirit.

May 19 brings the senior assembly, followed by the senior tea. It all begins at 1 p.m. in the auditorium. Seniors and their parents may attend.

On the morning of May 20 is practice for the evening’s commencement, then the parade of graduates, where seniors go to all the elementaries and visit with students.

Prior to the graduation ceremony on May 20, from 6 to 6:30 p.m., the McClain Pre-Commencement Prayer Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St. During the event, sponsored by the church and the Greenfield Area Ministerial Association, seniors are each prayed for by name and a candle lit for each. The event will also be livestreamed on the Greenfield Area Ministerial Association Facebook page. If you need more information, contact Mike Anderson at 937-876-9868.

The graduation ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. If the weather allows, the ceremony will be held on McClain Field, which will allow each senior 20 guests. If the ceremony must be moved to the gym due to weather, seniors will only be allowed 10 guests. Tickets will be passed out to students on the morning of May 20 during graduation practice. Administrators will be monitoring the weather forecast in the days leading up to graduation and will make a decision on whether it will be indoors or outdoors by the morning of the event. The graduation ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Local photographer Mike Seely, as in years past, will be taking photographs of the seniors as they receive their diplomas.

A full schedule of the senior activities is available on the McClain High School Facebook page.

“On behalf of our district, we wish the members of the class of 2022 the very best as they enter a new chapter in life,” Greenfield Superintendent Quincey Gray said. “We are hopeful that their educational experience with us will serve as a foundation for future success, and we look forward to seeing the achievements they will obtain in the future. Go Tigers!”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

The McClain High School graduating class of 2022 is pictured in front of the historic high school in Greenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_MHS-class-of-2022-1.jpg The McClain High School graduating class of 2022 is pictured in front of the historic high school in Greenfield.

McClain seniors preparing for final activities