HCHS seeking hall of fame nominations

The Highland County Historical Society is accepting applications for its 2022 hall of fame inductees.

The Highland County Hall of Fame recognizes citizens or natives of Highland County who have made invaluable contributions to the county or to the world beyond. By recognizing these individuals, the hall of fame will stimulate an interest in, and an appreciation for, the value of the history of this county and its citizens.

Nominees may have made their contributions to society in an of the following areas: arts and entertainment (performer, musician, actor, writer or a related field); enterprise (science, medicine, business, philanthropy); sports (athletes, coaches, officials or administrators); and leadership (education, government, military, etc.).

Any member of the Highland County Historical Society may nominate an individual for the hall of fame. The criteria and guidelines for nominations can be found in the application. Applications can be obtained from the Highland County Historical Society website at www.historicalsociety.weebly.com or from the library. Completed applications must be submitted in a sealed envelope and mailed or delivered to the Highland House, 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.

The new inductees will be recognized in a ceremony at the Highland House at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.

Submitted by Nancy Wisecup, Highland County Historical Society.