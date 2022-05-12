HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew Gennaria, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on bench warrant.

Melissa Goble, 52, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

ACCIDENTS

At 4:24 p.m., the police department responded to a two-car crash on East Main Street. Candice Willey, 26, of Hillsboro, driving a 2009 Toyota, was attempting to cross East Main Street when she failed to see a vehicle driven by Shawn Kelley, of Hillsboro, driving a 2020 Toyota. Kelley was traveling eastbound on East Main Street. Kelley’s vehicle struck the Willey vehicle in the front passenger side door causing moderate damage to both vehicles. The force of the impact caused Willey to then strike a vehicle that was parked in a parking spot on East Main Street. The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was called to check on the welfare of the parties involved. No one was transported to the hospital. Willey was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension and failure to yield the right away when entering a public roadway.

At 10:33 a.m., Bruce Franis, 69, of Hillsboro, was stopped at the traffic light on West Main Street at North High Street. Franis was driving a 2001 Jeep and pulling a trailer. Brittany Spratt, 25, of Seaman, driving a 2014 Chevrolet, was stopped in traffic behind the Franis vehicle. Spratt proceeded forward and rear-ended the trailer attached to the Franis vehicle causing minor damage to the trailer. Spratt’s vehicle received no damage. No injuries or citations reported.