Former trooper indicted for rape

A retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper indicted for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor for over several years was arraigned this week in Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

Robert Ruth, 57, formerly of 21 Residence Drive in Washington C.H., pleaded “not guilty” to three counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery.

According to the grand jury indictment, the alleged abuse of the male occurred between Sept. 30, 2001 and Feb. 3, 2006, in Fayette County. The reported abuse first occurred when the victim was 9 to 11 years of age, according to court documents.

The first rape charge alleges Ruth engaged in sexual conduct with the victim between Sept. 30, 2001 and Dec. 31, 2005. The second and third rape charges allege Ruth engaged in sexual conduct with the victim and “purposely compelled” him “to submit by force or threat of force” on Sept. 30, 2001 and Feb. 3, 2006.

Ruth first appeared in court April 22 when a $100,000 bond was issued, but he was released from the Fayette County Jail April 25 on his own recognizance.

According to Channel 10 WBNS out of Columbus, Ruth was employed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol from March 1988 to Jan. 6, 2017.

This week at his arraignment, Ruth’s trial date was set for Oct. 18 at 8 a.m. His next scheduled hearing is set for July 11.

The case was investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Ruth accused of sexually abusing minor for several years