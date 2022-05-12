Bingo back at senior center

In just its second in-house fundraiser since COVID-19 shut most similar events down, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center will host a Bacon & BBQ Bingo event on Saturday, June 4.

“It’s back at the center and since (COVID) numbers are down we jumped on the opportunity to have it back in our building while we can,” said Mechell Frost, executive director of the senior center. “We just didn’t think it was a good idea to have events at the center when the pandemic numbers were high.

“If the numbers go back up we may have to consider moving it to another location or having car bingo, but as of now we are looking forward to having it at the senior center.”

It will also be a special event because rather than the regular 100 or so of whatever is being offered as the prizes, there will be more than 200 one-pound packs of bacon and racks of ribs given away.

“We have more prizes than ever and if you bingo seven times, you’re going home with that many prizes,” Frost said.

Tickets are $20 per person and include four bingo cards and all the supplies needed. You must be 18 or over to attend the event or play bingo. Food and snacks will be available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the senior center (185 Muntz St., Hillsboro) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, or they can be purchased at the door the day of the event. They can also be purchased online at www.highlandseniors.com. But those purchasing tickets in advance or online will receive a “scratch off” ticket that will come with chances to win things like bacon, ribs, paper towels and barbecue sauce.

Those purchasing tickets online will receive their scratch off ticket when they arrive at the event.

For more information visit the senior center’s Facebook page or call the center at 937-393-4745.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

A mascot is pictured at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, which is planning to hold just its second in-house fundraiser since the coronavirus pandemic on June 4. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Bacon-and-BBQ-Bingo-2022.jpg A mascot is pictured at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, which is planning to hold just its second in-house fundraiser since the coronavirus pandemic on June 4. Photo courtesy of Mechell Frost

