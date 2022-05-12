Chillicothe man gets three years community control

A Chillicothe man was sentenced to three years of community control for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and a forfeiture specification this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Joshua Corcoran, 38, must successfully complete treatment at ACM and do any recommended aftercare. A handgun specified in the forfeiture specification was to be forfeited to the Greenfield Police Department.

According to court records for the first count, on or around June 6, 2021, a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop on Jefferson Street in Greenfield on a tan Chevrolet SUV that didn’t have a back license plate. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Corcoran, who had a suspended driver’s license. The patrol officer also found a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Corcoran said that there might be marijuana inside the vehicle, but also indicated that he wasn’t sure.

Two patrol officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found the following items in the center console: a baggie containing a green leafy substance, one orange-colored capsule, a plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance, a plastic baggie containing mushroom fungi, one blue pill and one partial blue pill. One of the patrol officers asked Corcoran about the narcotics found inside the vehicle and he said he had them because he was on his way to a party where people were waiting for him to arrive. Corcoran then said that when he was released, he would just get more. The orange capsule was found to contain amphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. The baggie containing a crystalline substance was found to contain meth, according to court records.

For the second count and the forfeiture specification, court records state that on or around Dec. 17, 2021, a patrol officer was parked in their patrol vehicle in the parking lot of a store in Greenfield when they saw a black Ford truck that didn’t have a back license plate going eastbound on Jefferson Street. The patrol officer started to follow the vehicle and activated the overhead lights so they could start a traffic stop. The driver of the truck stopped at the corner of S.R. 28 and Thrifton Road. The patrol officer initiated contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Corcoran.

The patrol officer was told by dispatch that Corcoran had a suspended driver’s license. Another patrol officer also showed up to the scene. As the first patrol officer started to write the traffic citation, they saw the other patrol officer open the driver’s side door of the Ford truck and request that Corcoran exit the vehicle. They also saw the patrol officer had their hand on their duty weapon. They then requested that the patrol officer writing the traffic citation come and assist them, according to court records.

The patrol officer was then advised that a rolled-up white T-shirt on the front seat of the Ford truck had a Mossberg 9 mm handgun inside of it that was visible. Corcoran washandcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle. Corcoran was advised of his Miranda rights and he then indicated that there may or may not be various types of drug paraphernalia inside the truck. The handgun was found to be loaded and chambered.

Jacob Clary

