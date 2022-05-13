Hello! I hope everyone had a great Mother’s Day weekend. My nieces picked me up Saturday morning and off we went to do shopping and lunch. We had such a great time and, of course, we shared recipes.

My niece Brandy Roades gave me this great recipe she made and said I needed to share it with all of you because it is so delicious. OK Brandy, if you say it is so delicious, I believe you and I will make it. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them, along with a story about the recipe if it has one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

CINNAMON ROLL

POKE CAKE

Cake ingredients

1 box of vanilla white cake mix. Prepare as directed on the box.

Glaze ingredients

5 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

Frosting ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons half and half

Instructions

1. Preheat the over to 350 degrees.

2. Prepare the cake as directed on the cake box. Allow the baked cake to cool until it is just warm.

3. Poke holes all around the cake using the handle of a wooden spoon spatula with the holes spaced about a half inch apart.

4. In a medium-sized heat-safe bowl add the sweetened condensed milk, five tablespoons of butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract. Microwave on high for one minute then stir well. Return the bowl to the microwave and heat for another minute and stir well until the brown sugar is well combined into the glaze.

5. Pour the glaze evenly over the warm cake.

6. Add the cream cheese and one-half cup of butter to a large mixing bowl and beat together with an electric mixer until smooth.

7. Add the vanilla extract, half and half, and one-half cup of powdered sugar and beat on low speed with the electric mixer until combined. Continue beating the frosting and adding the remaining powdered sugar, one-half cup at a time until all the sugar is combined and the frosting is smooth.

8. Spread the cream cheese frosting over the cake with a spatula. Sprinkle the top of the cake with additional cinnamon, if desired. Slice the cake into squares and serve.

