Hillsboro part of U.S. 50 yard sale

Hillsboro will be among the many communities across the country participating in the 23rd annual Great U.S. 50 Yard Sale along U.S. Route 50 Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22.

From its start in 2000, the sale has grown to become a sizeable annual event with participation in Colorado, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.

The city of Hillsboro has waived the requirement for yard sale permits for the duration of the event.

According to Tom Taylor of North Vernon, Indiana, who coordinates the event nationally, the sale had its beginnings as a way to support tourism along U.S. 50 to unite diverse communities, to provide opportunities for fundraising by civic organizations, to aid the environment through recycling, and to serve as an opportunity for individuals to enjoy a great weekend of sales.

“While the sale is still in its infancy, past experience showed if you build it, they will come,” said Taylor.

The sale has no central organization, and each vendor is responsible for finding their own space and determining their own hours.

Sellers should keep parking and safety in mind and be aware that all vehicles should be able to pull completely off the road and maintain clear vision in both directions for re-entering traffic. Sellers are not allowed to set up on public right-of-way and must have permission to set up on private property.

While promoted as a yard sale, the actual sales are limited only by the imagination and law. Individual communities and businesses along U.S. 50 are encouraged to have special promotions during the sale weekend. Vendors, especially antique and craft dealers, are welcome to join.

U.S. Route 50 was created in 1926 as part of the original U.S. Highway system. While some sections of the current U.S. 50 are extremely busy, the section running through Nevada is known as the “Loneliest Road in America.” In Ohio, the route runs through downtown Cincinnati and crosses the state through Hillsboro, Chillicothe, and Athens before eventually joining the Ohio River and crossing into West Virginia.

Merchants along U.S. 50 are encouraged to post signs advertising the event.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.