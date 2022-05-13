Shots from car, 11,650 at RFL, 36 eggs for $1

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1939, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the work on leveling, widening and topping U.S. Route 62 just started for the area from the southern corporation limits of Leesburg to the W.A.S. Johnson farm, with the L.P. Cavett company from Loveland doing the work.

The Ohio Highway Department’s maintenance and construction divisions showed a “reduction” of 1,623 employees compared to the same month from the year before as well as “a monthly saving in payrolls costs” of $118,322.

The Greenfield Rotarians were scheduled to attend the Rotary International Convention in Cleveland and had the chance to meet people from around 60 countries around the world.

In sports, the McClain Tigers planned to enter the Southwestern District Class A baseball tournament in Dayton, which included teams like Dayton Stivers, Springfield, Middletown, Piqua, Troy, Lima and more.

The Lyric Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple movies including “The Hound of The Baskervilles” starring Richard Greene, Basil Rathbone and Wendy Barrie and “Gambling Ship” starring Robert Wilcox and Helen Mack.

The Famous Store advertised a Mother’s Day sale which included products like imported fancy teapots with stand for 25 cents and new styles of purses for 59 cents.

This week in 1964, The Press-Gazette reported that oil and gas leases that covered more than 50,000 acres of Highland County land were filed in the Highland County Recorder’s Office, with the leases equaling almost 400, but concentrated in the southern half of the county.

A fire of unknown origin heavily damaged a five-room frame dwelling located on Anderson Road, with the fire starting late that day, and the homeowner considering the property a total loss.

About 11,650 people visited Rocky Fork Lake over the weekend, with Sunday’s attendance tallying at around 8,400, around 600 people lower than the prior Saturday, and Saturday’s attendance at 3,250.

A passing vehicle on U.S. Route 50 shot a gun and the bullet hit someone’s residence. The incident reportedly happened at 12:30 a.m. and the bullet went through the front window and was reportedly from a .22 caliber pistol or rifle.

In sports, McClain Field in Greenfield was scheduled to play host to the next version of the South Central Ohio League track meet.

The Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, located in Allenburg, advertised a showing of “The Quiet Man,” starring John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara and Barry Fitzgerald.

The Hillsboro Royal Blue Super Market, located on Short Street, advertised multiple products including three dozen eggs for $1.

This week in 1989, The Press-Gazette reported that funeral services were scheduled for Judge Darrell Hottle, the longtime Highland County Common Pleas Court judge, who died from cancer at the age of 70.

The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce announced that it would be moving to a new location at 120 S. High St., the former Hillsboro Ford building, after the new office was completed.

Burglars stole about $50,000 worth of airplane radios and other airplane equipment after they broke into three airplanes at the Highland County Airport, with no other damage reported on the airplanes.

The Highland County Commissioners approved the purchase of a new telephone system for the Madison Township County Court in Greenfield, with the quote for the purchase coming to $1,047 while renting a system was about $795.60 per year.

In sports, the Cincinnati Reds posted only a single win from the weekend’s three-game series, with that lone win coming on Saturday night, which happened to be Hillsboro Night, where about 1,100 local fans attended a game that included 30-degree temperatures.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple movies, including “The Dream Team,” starring Michael Keaton.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods in Hillsboro advertised multiple products, including USDA choice beef boneless round streak for $1.89 per pound and a dozen chocolate chip, sugar, oatmeal raisin or peanut butter cookies for $1.69.

This week in 2014, The Times-Gazette reported that the Greenfield Police Department announced that it planned to have mounted police patrols for special events in the community in the future, with the Greenfield Village Council saying it would be a “popular addition to the force.”

Natalie Brunk, the owner of Shoelaces catering around New Vienna, had her own version of “Chopped,” where chefs cooked against one another for a prize.

The village of Lynchburg announced that its police department would be dissolved later that week because of the department’s budget issues.

Donnie Barrera was sworn in as a provisional police officer with the Hillsboro Police Department after he won the Republican primary for Highland County sheriff.

In sports, the Hillsboro tennis team finished its regular season with two wins in the last two matches, beating Miami Trace, 5-0, and Blanchester, 4-1.

Dish Network advertised its package which included television, internet and phone with “free equipment, free installation and free activation” for $19.99 per month for 12 months.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Looking-back-logo-1.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years