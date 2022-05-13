Lending a hand

A longtime supporter of Greenfield projects has offered support to Grow Greater Greenfield (G3), an organization that continually works to make Greenfield a great place to be.

This week, trustees of the Greenfield Foundation presented a check for $1,000 to G3 to help offset the cost of its mural project, which is currently being created on the north side of Merchants National Bank. The project is being done by muralist Pamela M. Kellough.

G3 has been able to pay for most of the cost of the mural through a grant through the state of Ohio. Additional funds have been needed to cover all of the cost, however. Anyone interested in donating to G3 can find out more on the Grow Greater Greenfield Facebook page.

Since its inception in 1999, the Greenfield Foundation has served as a vehicle to help accomplish things in and for the community, just like G3’s mural project that is already adding vibrancy to the historic downtown. And if someone, or a group of people, has wanted to raise money for a specific thing, the foundation has been able to help them do that through its foundation status. The foundation is wholly funded through private donations.

Trustees of the Greenfield Foundation include Steve Hunter, Ron Coffey, Peter Quance, Stuart McNeil, Nina Pence, Angela Shepherd, Mike Penn and Otis Wagner.

Donations for the foundation, which is a 501(c)3 organization, can be mailed to the Greenfield Foundation. Checks should be made payable to the Greenfield Foundation at P.O. Box 420, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

For more information, to find out other ways to donate, or to offer a project idea that the foundation can help with, email the foundation at [email protected]

Information for this story was provided by the Greenfield Foundation.

Pictured in front of a new mural project are Greenfield Foundation Trustees (l-r) Otis Wagner, Mike Penn, Angela Shepherd, current G3 President Merleen Vandyke, foundation trustee Nina Pence (presenting the donation check to Vandyke), incoming G3 president Heidi Arrington, and foundation trustees Ron Coffey, Steve Hunter and Stuart McNeil. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_MuralDonation.jpeg Pictured in front of a new mural project are Greenfield Foundation Trustees (l-r) Otis Wagner, Mike Penn, Angela Shepherd, current G3 President Merleen Vandyke, foundation trustee Nina Pence (presenting the donation check to Vandyke), incoming G3 president Heidi Arrington, and foundation trustees Ron Coffey, Steve Hunter and Stuart McNeil. Submittted photo

Greenfield Foundation helps mural project