OSHP: Greenfield man in single-vehicle accident died from medical event

HIGHLAND COUNTY – A Greenfield man died in a single-vehicle accident Saturday.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on Martinsburg Road, stated a news release from the OSHP.

At 4:27 p.m., troopers were dispached to a crash with an unresponsive male occupant. Upon arrival at the scene, first responders located Steven Shelton, 61, from Greenfield, who was unresponsive in the vehicle, the OSHP reported.

Shelton was operating a 2017 Nissan Frontier at the time of the crash. The Nissan drifted off the side of Martinsburg Road, striking a guardrail and utility pole, the OSHP stated.

Shelton was pronounced deceased at the scene and an investigator from the Highland County Coroner’s Office was dispatched.

The coroner’s office determined that Shelton’s death was due to medical reasons not related to the crash, according to the OSHP.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, the Highland County Coroner’s Office, and Paint Creek Fire and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.