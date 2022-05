The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ryan Fraher, 44, of Cincinnati, was cited for speed.

Ann Green, 61, of Lynchburg, was cited for speed.

Johnathan Crabtree, 27, of Wilmington, was arrested for failure to appear.

May 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brian Wood, 38, of Fairborn, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

May 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Steven Helterbrant, 53, of Wilmington, was cited for speed