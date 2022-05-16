McClain students serve community on annual MHS Day

McClain High School’s annual community service day, known as MHS Day, was held Friday, May 13. Students and staff spread across Greenfield to perform all sorts of duties, like planting flowers, weeding, mulching, picking up trash, and painting, to name a few.

Students also cleaned up the town’s bike path, worked at the Greenfield Cemetery, painted weights at the school’s weight room, and painted fire hydrants.

Traditionally, students have painted fire hydrants in purple and gold, but this year their hydrant projects saw a variety of different themes. To see more pictures from the day, go to the McClain High School Facebook page.

Submitted by Angela Shepherd.

Senior Caitlin Skaggs is pictured painting sea creatures on a fire hydrant by the Elliott Hotel. Lots of students joined in to remove, and then paint, all the weights from the weight room at the school. Juniors Gavin McCune, Jaden McCoy, and Elijah Martinez mulch a flower bed along south Washington Street by the city building. McClain juniors and seniors helped unload a delivery to the food pantry at the Greenfield Christian Center during this year's MHS Day. Senior Bryson Badgley and juniors Ava Calhoun and Rachelle Priest paint ceiling tiles at New Directions during MHS Day. The ceiling tiles represent donors to New Directions. World Studies teacher Steve Roble (far left) provides a brief history lesson about the McClains (note the McClain monument on the far left) to his class of freshmen before they begin their day of cleanup at the cemetery for MHS Day 2022. Brooklyn Bond and Emery Smith, both juniors, have added a touch of spring with flowers and bright colors to the hydrant on the corner of Jefferson and Fourth streets. Juniors Hailey Legge and Desiree Jackson mulch the flowerbeds near the city building during MHS Day.