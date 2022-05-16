Free flights for young people this weekend

Area young people ages 8-17 will have a chance to take to the skies this Saturday, May 21, as the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 174 host a Young Eagles Flight Rally at the Highland County Airport.

The rain date of the event is Sunday, May 22.

The rally is part of the EAA Young Eagles Program, created to interest young people in aviation. Since the program was launched in 1992, volunteer EEA member pilots have flown more than 2.2 million young people who reside in more than 90 countries.

“Free airplane rides are just part of the Flight Rally,” said Mark Axmacher, spokesman for the event. “We hope to build one-on-one relationships between the pilots and young people, giving a new generation a chance to learn more about the possibilities that exist in the world of aviation.”

Pilots at the event will also explain more about their airplanes, allowing young people to discover how airplanes work and how pilots ensure safety is the prime concern before every flight.

Following the flight, each young person will receive a certificate making them an official EAA Young Eagle. Their name will be entered into the “World Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The logbook is accessible online at 222.YoungEagles.org.

In addition to the certificate, the new Young Eagles will be given a logbook with an access code for a complete, free online flight training course offered by Sporty’s.

Along with flight rallies, EAA members also fly YoungEagles on an individual basis. All pilots volunteer their time and aircraft so the flights can be provided free of charge for interested young people.

Those attending the Flight Rally on Saturday are asked to come to the Highland County Airport on North Shore Drive starting at 9 a.m. to register for their flight. Flights will begin as soon as registration is completed.

Additional information about the EAA and EAA Young Eagles program is available online. Access the EAA’s home page at 222.EAA.org. The Young Eagles website is www.YoungEagles.org.

Information for this story was provided by Mark Axmacher, vice president, Highland County Airport Authority.

