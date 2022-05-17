Dwight Crum recently presented Mary Hawthorn, Southern Ohio Genealogical Society librarian, and SOGS President Vicki Knauff with the first volume of his recently published family history: “The Anthony Crum Family History From Bad Marienberg, Germany to American in 1764”.

The research to complete this book has taken over 30 years tracking the family from Germany to Pennsylvania, Virginia and points further west. The story actually began sometime in 1618 with the birth of Johann Crumb, Sr. in Germany. He was buried on April 15, 1681 in Bad Marienberg.

On Nov. 5, 1764, his great-grandson, Anthony Crum, Sr., and his family arrived in American aboard the ship Jeneffer. The book records for future generations a look into the lives of the families who descended from Anthony Crum, Sr. and his wife Anna Catharina Kunckeler. Other Highland County surnames included in the book are: Ambrose, Harsha, Stone, Homan, Gardner, Inskeep, Sonner, Meharry, Ridings, Glascock, Bidaman, Suiter, Fulk, Miller, Bell, Holladay, Strain and more.

This and hundreds of other family histories, both hard- and soft-bound, are part of the SOGS library collection available to family genealogy researchers. Research appointments may be made at the SOGS library by texting “Library Research” to 937-403-6200. Make sure to leave your name and a call back number. The research librarian will return your call to make arrangements.

Submittted by Dwight Crum.

Dwight Crum (center) presents Southern Ohio Genealogical Librarin Mary Hawthorn (left) and SOGS President Vicki Knauff with the first volume of his recently published family history. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_SOGs.jpg Dwight Crum (center) presents Southern Ohio Genealogical Librarin Mary Hawthorn (left) and SOGS President Vicki Knauff with the first volume of his recently published family history. Submitted photo