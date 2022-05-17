Forecast shows school in red

The Hillsboro City Schools’ general fund balance could be in the red within four years, according to a report from treasurer Ben Teeters at Monday’s board of education meeting.

In his five-year forecast, which he is required to give each May and October, Teeters estimated the Hillsboro schools to have positive general fund balances of $7.75 million, $5.72 million and $2.899 million on June 30 for three years, but negative balances of $1.60 million and $7.98 million each of the two years thereafter.

However, Teeters also said he tends be conservative on the forecasts and that things have always worked out in the past.

“By 2026 I’m estimating our general fund balance will be in the red,” Teeters said. “Hopefully, five years from now income will be up and everything will balance out. That’s the way it’s been in the past.”

More currently, Teeters said Hillsboro had a general fund balance of $8.58 million at the end of April compared to $8.61 million the same time a year ago. He said revenue for April was $2.14 million compared to $2.70 million a year ago, and expenses were $2.28 million for the month compared to $2.50 million a year ago.

In other news from the meeting, the board approved the purchase of 350 Chromebooks for $87,150, or about $249 each, superintendent Tim Davis said. He said funds for the Chromebooks come from federal grants.

“Basically, we’re replenishing the fleet and trying to cut down on the number we purchase each year,” Davis said.

He said the school district is almost to the point where incoming freshmen receive a Chromebook and keep it all four years of high school, then it is their’s if they pay a fee. He said most textbooks can be accessed through the Chromebooks, but some students still use actually textbooks.

“Some kids like textbooks, believe it or not, and some kids live in places that don’t have Internet access,” Davis said.

The board accepted the resignations of teachers Robyn Crusie, Chad Fields, Joyce Ford and Sawyer Hooper Knutsson, effective at the end of the school year. Ford’s resignation was for retirement purposes. Dee Funari, special education supervisor; Toni Lewis, guidance counselor; and Catherine Morris, bus driver, also resigned effective at the end of the school year. Morris’ resignation was also for retirement purposes.

The board voted to non-renew the contract of teacher Dana Bales.

The following administrators all received three-year contracts: Kim Beam, middle school principal; Dave Dietrick, assistant middle school principal; Kyle Haines, high school assistant principal; Pam Hollon, elementary principal; Brett Prince (no position was listed); James Rhoades, elementary principal; and Joe Turner, high school principal.

In his report to the board, Davis noted that graduation will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the high school, and that the Tomahawk Food Truck Summer Food Program Kick-off event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 27 at the former high school site on West Main Street.

The board voted to increase the cost of lunches to $4.50 for adults (50-cent increase), $3 for middle school and high school students (50-cent increase), and $2.50 for elementary students (a 25-cent increase). A reduced-price lunch is 40 cents and a milk is 50 cents.

The board accepted the following donations for the summer food program kick-off: $100 from The Counseling Source, $100 from Ford Excavation, $200 from Higgins Construction and Supply Company, $100 from Hillsboro Family Dentistry, $50 from Horne Law Office, $50 from Jani-Chem, $100 from Sue Boone Realty and $100 from Wilmington Savings Bank. Donations of $350 anonymously, $300 from Daily Grind, and $300 from Royal Z were accepted for Hillsboro students’ trip to the bowling nationals.

Hillsboro Fifth Grade Student Council members are pictured during a presentation at Monday’s board of education meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Hboro-1.jpg Hillsboro Fifth Grade Student Council members are pictured during a presentation at Monday’s board of education meeting. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro School Board President Bill Myers is pictured Monday with his daughter, KayleyJo Myers, during her last meeting as the student representative to the school board. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Hboro-2.jpg Hillsboro School Board President Bill Myers is pictured Monday with his daughter, KayleyJo Myers, during her last meeting as the student representative to the school board. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

But treasurer says things have always balanced out in past