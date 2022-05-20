Hello! Now you can have funnel cake all year around.

I love going to the fair to get a funnel cake. Waking through the fair you get that smell of something good and sweet and lots of powdered sugar. That’s right, it’s funnel cake. Now you can make your own at home and it’s easy. In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Patricia Nichols telling us how to make our own funnel cake at home. I didn’t know it was so easy. I am going to make this.

Thank you, Patricia, for this recipe.

Have a great week!

FUNNEL CAKE

Ingredients

1 egg

2/3 cup milk

2 Tablespoons sugar

1 1/4 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

Directions

In a deep skillet, heat about two cups of oil over medium-high heat until hot. Test the temperature by dropping a pinch of flour into the hot oil. If it sizzles right away without smoking, it’s perfect.

Beat the egg and milk. Mix all the other ingredients in a separate bowl and slowly add to the egg mixture, beating until smooth.

Using a funnel, drop into the hot oil, working from the center outward in a web pattern. (You can use a gallon sized freezer bag instead of a funnel by pouring the batter into the bag, snipping off a small corner of it, and squeezing the batter into the oil).

Cook for about two to three minutes and remove from the oil when golden brown and crispy.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, along with a story about the recipe if you have one, to [email protected] or call 937-3456.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.