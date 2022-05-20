Foundry walk-out, teacher cuts, largest MHS class

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1931, The Greenfield Republican reported that Richard Aiken, a junior high school coach, arranged to take control of the country club for the summer, with it opening with a dance after the alumni banquet.

Memorial Day was planned to be commemorated with one of the events being a program where 100 graves of “the soldier dead” would be decorated in varying cemeteries in the community, after which an address would be given by Dr. James Colley.

Lee Southard and Joe Harris were arrested and charged with the theft of 15 gallons of paint from the Slagle Lumber Company after breaking into it, with the two held to a grand jury on a $500 bond each.

People from the Standard Slag Company in Youngstown “secured” a lease on a part of the farm that belonged to Scott Brooks, located “just across” Paint Creek in Ross County, to be used for a cement plant.

In sports, the Greenfield Athletics lost their matchup against the Chillicothe Electrics, 5-3, as the Athletics “showed improvement over previous efforts and are believed to be rounding out into a good ball club.”

The Lyric Theatre in Greenfield advertised its Western Electric Sound System as well as “New York Nights” starring Norma Talmadge and “Man From Wyoming” starring Gary Cooper.

Roush’s, located in the Elliott Hotel in Greenfield, advertised its “Big 9 Sale” and multiple products including brooms for 29 cents and a mixing bowl set for 39 cents.

This week in 1956, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that “guaranteed annual wage labor contracts” were struck down with James Tichenor, the Bureau of Unemployment Compensation administrator, ruling that unemployed Ohioans covered by those contracts “cannot receive both state benefits and private supplemental benefits … without the state benefits being reduced by the amount of the private benefits.”

A class of 44 girls and 58 boys, the largest class in school history, was scheduled to graduate from Edward Lee McClain High School.

The juniors and seniors of McClain High School were entertained at the yearly all-night party, with 200 people convening at the Eagles Hall for games and contests which included a program from Gene’s Canteen of WTVN-TV, Columbus.

The Ohio Health Department told local health commissioners that in about three weeks they would receive enough free polio vaccines for 20 percent of youth between ages 11 and 15.

The Lyric Theatre in Greenfield advertised multiple films including “The Prisoner” starring Alec Guinness and Jack Hawkins, “Jesse James vs. The Daltons” staring Brett King and Barbara Lawrence, and “Good-bye My Lady” starring Walter Brennan, Phil Harris and Brandon de Wilde.

Rook’s Food Market, located at 311 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including the “large size” of Cheer washing powder for 25 cents and a 21-ounce jar of “pure” strawberry preserves for 49 cents.

This week in 1981, The Press-Gazette reported that 26 employees of the White Foundry on Catherine Street walked out of their job at midnight and remained on strike the following day, with wages, holiday and vacation pay and contract language being major issues.

Soggy weather was expected to have a bad economic impact on farming in the county because it was about three weeks behind schedule, with few to no bean fields planted.

Dr. James Cool, associate professor of language and literature at Wilmington College, said that television and other types of mass media that misuse grammar and language should pay a fine.

In sports, seven records were broken by athletes at the girls South Central Ohio League track meet, with Circleville getting three of the seven, and Hillsboro, Wilmington, McClain and Washington Court House all getting one.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple movies including “Popeye” starring Robin Williams and Shelby Duvall” and “Airplane” starring Leslie Nielsen.

Rite Aid, located at 1088 N. High St. in the K-Mart Shopping Center in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including an 8.2-ounce tube of AIM toothpaste for $1.39 and a 10-ounce package of Smacks coconut candy for 89 cents.

This week in 2006, The Times-Gazette reported that Highland County planned to celebrate Armed Forces Day due to about 20 residents of the county “spending time overseas to help fight the war on terror and close to 150 residents on active duty in the reserves or in the National Guard.”

Jeanne Bryner, a nurse and writer, was scheduled to speak at Southern State Community College’s south campus and was claimed to be one of the most acclaimed writers in the nursing profession in the state.

The Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education announced that it planned to cut more teaching positions, now totaling 12 overall, with the basketball coach urging the board to also “look for options” for a larger gym at the same meeting.

In sports, the Washington Blue Lions baseball was voted as the best team in the state in Division II by a state panel of coaches, as the team had a record at the time of 26-0.

Moon Tractor Co., a seller of Stihl products, located at 898 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including the FS 45 C-E Trimmer for $169.95 and the FS90 R Trimmer for $299.95.

