Unemployment falls in Highland County and state

The unemployment rate in Highland County fell in April to 3.9 percent, a fall of 1.0 percent from the previous month, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

The ODJFS said the labor force in Highland County has 17,300 workers, with 16,600 members of the force employed and 700 unemployed. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

Of the 88 counties in Ohio, Highland County is ranked 30th in terms of the highest unemployment rate in the state, tied with four other counties.

Seasonal adjustment, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is a “statistical technique that attempts to measure and remove the influences of predictable seasonal patterns to reveal how employment and unemployment change from month to month.”

It considers the changes in labor market activity because of seasonal events like weather, harvests and major holidays. Because the seasonal events are mostly the same every year, the change in the trends can be eliminated by seasonally adjusting the statistics from month to month. The adjustments allow people to see the underlying trends and other nonseasonal movements, ODJFS said.

The county unemployment rates in Ohio ranged from a low of 1.9 percent in Holmes County to a high of 6.0 percent in Monroe County.

The state had nine counties at or below 2.5 percent unemployment in April: Holmes County at 1.9 percent; Mercer County at 2.1 percent; Auglaize, Putnam, Union and Wyandot counties at 2.3 percent; Delaware County at 2.4 percent and Hancock and Wayne counties at 2.5 percent.

The state had five counties at or above 5.0 percent unemployment in April: Monroe County at 6.0 percent, Cuyahoga County at 5.9 percent, Lorain County at 5.5 percent, and Meigs and Noble counties at 5.0 percent.

According to ODJFS, unemployment decreased in all 88 counties in Ohio in April.

Of the six counties contiguous to Highland County, Fayette and Ross counties had 3.2 percent unemployment in April, Clinton County had 3.6 percent, Brown County had 3.7 percent, Adams County had 3.9 percent and Pike County had 4.3 percent.

This graphic shows how high or low the unemployment rate is in all 88 counties in Ohio. The lighter-colored counties have lower unemployment rates while darker-colored counties have higher unemployment rates.

